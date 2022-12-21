Sunday Riley’s New Niacinamide Serum Is Coming for Your Visible Pores

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Niacinamide is the buzzy ingredient of the moment — and for good reason. But it doesn’t need to be in literally every single product. Niacinamide in concealer? Eh, you can pass. But in a leave-on skin serum? Yes, please! Say hello to Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum . The brand-new product from the cult-fave brand just hit Sephora shelves and it’s already making waves.

Before we get into how B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum stands out in the crowd of niacinamide-infused products, first let us remind you what makes the ingredient so great. It’s a form of vitamin B3 that can be a miracle for all skin types, even sensitive ones. It does so many things, it’s hard to choose a favorite. Those with oily and/or acne-prone skin love the way it reduces the appearance of pores, controls excess oil and reduces inflammation and redness. That makes it especially great for those with skin conditions such as eczema and rosacea.

And that’s not all. Fans of niacinamide swear by its brightening properties, reducing hyperpigmentation and post-acne marks. It’s even an anti-aging powerhouse, helping to diminish the look of fine lines, wrinkles and age spots, boosting collagen production. OK, what can’t it do?!

According to the brand, Sunday actually formulated this product for her 16 year old daughter, India, struggling with acne. Her skin issues were damaging to her self-esteem so she created a serum anyone could use, including India. The name, B3 Nice, was inspired by the negative things people say to those with skin conditions.

The most common percentage for niacinimade is 4-6 percent but Sunday Riley’s new serum boasts a whopping 10 percent. To be honest, I was afraid of the higher percentage at first because it can be irritating on sensitive skin. Luckily, Sunday Riley also included what they call “Brightenyl,” a “biotechnologically created molecule” activated by the skin’s microbiome to brighten the overall look of skin and soothe the signs of sensitivity like redness. There’s also trans-resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant, and Boswellia Serrata (Indian Frankincense), Curcuminoids, Madecassoside and Asiaticoside soothe breakouts and support natural collagen production.

I have pretty sensitive skin so I started with a small amount every other day. After about a month, I noticed less hormonal breakouts and less dullness in general. I’m going to move on to every day for help with reducing some of these 30-something dark spots I have all of a sudden. I waited until I knew for sure but I’m happy to say, I haven’t noticed any increased sensitivity or redness. Success! The brand says you can use it every day, especially if you skin isn’t as dry and sensitive as mine.

Don’t forget to use a good moisturizer on the days you use B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum, especially if you’re adding other actives to the mix. (But no more with niacinamide, please!) And grab what’s sure to be a new favorite now at Sephora .