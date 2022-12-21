Read full article on original website
WLBT
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas. The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon. The incident occurred on...
One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart
WAPT
Car crashes into JPD cruiser on I-55, scene cleared
WLBT
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed a Belhaven Dollar General store Monday. The incident occurred at the discount retailer’s 340 E. Fortification St. location. Capitol Police responded to the scene, after receiving a call about an alleged armed robbery. The alleged robber...
Firearm found nearby human remains in Terry
WLBT
JPD vehicle struck after attempting to remove deer on I-55
Two detainees escape from Hinds County Detention Center
UPDATE HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the stolen van was recovered from a body of water in Anna, Texas. Witnesses reported they saw a white man pushing the van into the water. The van was later removed. HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for two […]
WAPT
Authorities working to identify human remains near Wynndale in Hinds County
Human remains found near Hinds County water tower
vicksburgnews.com
Officer bitten by dog while responding to a shooting on Hall Road
A Vicksburg Police Officer was bit by a dog on Friday night while responding to a call of a shooting. While responding to a shooting call on Hall Road, an officer radioed in that he had been bitten. One male was transported to the Vicksburg Police Department and a narcotics...
Jackson hosts water distribution on Dec. 26
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will hold a water distribution on Monday, December 26 as the city faces low water pressure. The distribution will take place at the following locations: Neighbors who need water but are unable to travel to a site can call 311 or (601)-960-1875.
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
WAPT
Video shows moments inside Richland Walmart before police shoot armed suspect
RICHLAND, Miss. — Video was captured inside the Richland Walmart as a woman held a store employee at gunpoint. Moments later, police shot and killed the suspect. In the video, 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister can be seen holding a gun in one hand and an employee against her will with the other. Officers can be heard telling McGinister to put down the gun and let the employee go. McGinister repeated that she wanted to see "a news anchor" as she waved the gun.
wtva.com
One person killed in hostage situation at Walmart store in Richland
WAPT
Warrants issued for two Raymond Detention Center escapees
RAYMOND, Miss. — Hinds County authorities are looking for two men who escaped the Raymond Detention Center. According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Tyler Payne, 31, and Traverro McElroy, 36, escaped around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and were found missing from their cell during the 11:25 a.m. Christmas Day headcount.
WLBT
‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water. On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.
WLBT
Decomposed human remains found near water tower on Wynndale Road
Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
Mississippi police kill woman who held victim hostage in Walmart
WLBT
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Fire Department worked to extinguish an apartment fire that began Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire at Reflection Pointe around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Building 17 of the complex off Flowood Drive had at least eight units involved. All residents were out and...
