Crystal, MN

Crystal City Council Members Banks, Parsons Commended at Final Meeting

The Crystal City Council commended two outgoing city council members at their final meeting of the year. Brendan Banks represented Ward 2 since Jan. 2019. Banks was an advocate for a new police station facility and was instrumental in developing language establishing the Inclusion and Diversity commission. Banks said serving...
CRYSTAL, MN
Safety Improvements Planned for Streets around Meadow Lake Elementary

The city of New Hope will soon make the streets around Meadow Lake Elementary safer for students to walk across. The Metropolitan Council awarded the city $363,000 in federal funds as part of the Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act. “The northbound turn lane on Boone Avenue would be eliminated...
NEW HOPE, MN
Maple Grove Girls Hockey Beats Moorhead

Stella Retrum scored two goals and Dani Strom stopped 26 shots as the Maple Grove girls hockey team beat Moorhead 5-1 Tuesday. The game was one of the consolation semifinals in the Walser Invitational tournament in Edina. The Crimson led 3-1 in the third and added two empty-net goals for...
MAPLE GROVE, MN

