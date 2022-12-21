ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal

Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
