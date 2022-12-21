ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

In Photos: Gamecocks hit practice field in Florida

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – After arriving to the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa on Sunday evening, the South Carolina football team made the short drive to Ponte Vedra High School for its first practice in preparation for the Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks (8-4) hit the field on a brisk Monday at 10 a.m. to get ready to face Notre Dame.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Beamer proud of Gamecocks prep for the Irish

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – South Carolina has wrapped up its practice at Ponte Vedra High School and will return to back to the practice field tomorrow in preparation for its matchup with Notre Dame on Friday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) will look to win...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal

Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Carolina Gamecocks schedule for Gator Bowl

The South Carolina football players, coaches and support staff will have the chance to spend part of their Christmas with their families but that night, it is time to get back to work to finish off the 2022 season. The Gamecocks (8-4) will reconvene in Jacksonville, Fla. to begin preparation for the Gator Bowl at 6 p.m. on December 25.
COLUMBIA, SC
