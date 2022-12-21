Daywatch: Chicagoans of the Year announced

Chicagoans of the Year for books, are library workers of Illinois, represented by Josephine Tucci, director of Lincolnwood public library, Julie Milavec, director of the Downers Grove public library, John Charastka of the library advocacy group EveryLibrary, Chris Brown, commissioner of the Chicago Public Library and Elizabeth Lynch, an Addison librarian, who helped lead a resistance in Niles-Maine area pitting library workers and their supporters against library board trustees accused of trying to defund and dismantle the library’s culture. The librarians gathered at The Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago on Dec. 13, 2022. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

In something of an annual tradition for the Tribune, we recognize Chicagoans who made a splash, made their names or who otherwise made a difference in local arts and culture in the past year.

Sometimes those people may be already known to you: Ron OJ Parson directed some of the most important Chicago plays of 2022 on top of an already celebrated career; he is critic Chris Jones ’ pick for Theater Chicagoan of the Year . Sometimes the recipients have been a little more unsung or behind the scenes: the Tribune’s Christopher Borrelli says that Chicago-area librarians and library workers deserve to be our Chicagoans of the Year for Books .

Each choice is made by a critic or columnist for the A+E section. Read about these Chicagoans, plus five more artists, administrators and bands below.

— Doug George, editor of Arts+Entertainment

It was hard to work at a library in 2022, writes Christopher Borrelli .

Once the quietest place in town, public libraries across Illinois were battlegrounds this year for (mostly) far-right organizations and even hate groups, opposed to everything from mask mandates and LGBTQ rights to YA novels about racism.

For the past couple of years, all eyes have been on the Chicago Sinfonietta . Some of that attention was nothing new — or, at least, it shouldn’t have been, seeing as the Sinfonietta has championed racial and ethnic diversity onstage, in its audience and in its programming for, oh, 35 years now.

But that industry interest has crescendoed to a fever pitch, writes Hannah Edgar .

Giordano Dance Chicago kicked off its 60th anniversary with dazzling performances at the Harris Theater in October. That the show was among the best this year is perhaps no surprise if you know this historic jazz dance company, but there was no guarantee they would make it to 60. In fact, the pandemic nearly forced them to close their doors for good.

Unsung heroes in the form of arts administrators saved countless organizations from financial ruin. In Giordano Dance Chicago’s case, that hero is executive director Michael McStraw , writes Lauren Warnecke .

Rebecca Fons : Not a lot of pretense there. “Lively. Friendly. To the point!” is how she prefers her film screening introductions. And that’s her all over. “I’m a pretty approachable person,” she says. “Pretty much an open book. People can talk to me, email me, send me suggestions, complaints, whatever.”

That’s her approach with the moviegoing public at the Gene Siskel Film Center, writes Michael Phillips.

When journalist Studs Terkel wrote his landmark 1974 book “Working,” he described it as “a search for daily meaning as well as for daily bread.”

One could describe the music of drummer, producer and composer Makaya McCraven in much the same way, writes Hannah Edgar .

“The highlight has been playing our new record in real life, real rooms, for real people,” said Dehd band member Jason Balla.

And that should come as no surprise, for 2022 has been something of a banner year for this Chicago-based trio, writes Britt Julious .

The work of Ron OJ Parson shone through the hazy recovery of Chicago theater in 2022. He directed hit after hit after hit.

No director did more for Chicago theater in 2022, and no artist’s talents were more needed by his town, writes Chris Jones.