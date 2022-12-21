ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Shearer is latest victim of British Airways’ baggage woes

By Neil Lancefield
 5 days ago

Former England football captain Alan Shearer has become the latest victim of British Airways’ baggage woes.

The 52-year-old revealed on Wednesday he has still not received his luggage since flying home from Qatar where he was working as a BBC pundit covering the World Cup, which ended on Sunday.

He wrote on Twitter: “That’s two and a half days home now. Shame my bag didn’t make it. @British_Airways any danger?”

In response, the airline apologised and insisted its staff are “doing their best to deliver all delayed baggage as soon as possible”.

Many British Airways passengers flying to or from Heathrow Airport in recent days have reported long delays in receiving their luggage, while some have said their bags have gone missing.

The problem has affected customers flying to destinations such as Delhi, Dubai, Edinburgh, Los Angeles, Manchester and Porto.

British Airways said it sends delayed bags directly to passengers using the address they provide.

The airline tells customers they can submit claims to be reimbursed for “essential items such as toiletries and basics when a bag is delayed, up to a reasonable value”.

