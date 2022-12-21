ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Republic of Ireland announce March friendly against Latvia

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTVbD_0jq0bWDU00

The Republic of Ireland have announced a March friendly against Latvia to start their 2023 programme.

The game will take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 22 and serves as a warm-up for their opening European Championship qualifier against World Cup finalists France .

Stephen Kenny’s side start their Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France in Dublin on March 27.

Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar are also in Group B of Euro qualifying.

The Republic, who ended 2022 with a 1-0 friendly win in Malta in November, have won all five of their previous fixtures against Latvia.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wolves sign Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid

Wolves have signed Brazil international Matheus Cunha on an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club have announced.Cunha, 23, will join the club from January 1 subject to work permit approval with an automatic permanent deal – reportedly worth a club-record £43million – to follow.A statement on the club’s website read: “Matheus Cunha will become Julen Lopetegui’s first signing as Wolves head coach, joining on loan from 1st January, subject to work permit.We've found one more gift under the tree.🇧🇷🎁 pic.twitter.com/uVNEsBDUfC— Wolves (@Wolves) December 25, 2022“The Brazilian international flew to the UK and completed his medical earlier...
The Independent

Thirteen fresh inquests into Troubles deaths set for next four months

Thirteen inquests into deaths in Northern Ireland’s troubled past are set to take place in the next four months.They will probe some of the most infamous atrocities that took place in the region, including the shooting of five people, including a priest and three teenagers at Springhill in west Belfast in July 1972.Last year a long-running inquest into the shooting of 10 people in Ballymurphy in 1971 found they were all innocent victims.It also concluded that the Army was responsible for nine of the 10 deaths, with not enough evidence to determine who fired the shot which killed the tenth...
The Independent

The Independent

992K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy