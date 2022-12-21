Republic of Ireland announce March friendly against Latvia

The Republic of Ireland have announced a March friendly against Latvia to start their 2023 programme.

The game will take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 22 and serves as a warm-up for their opening European Championship qualifier against World Cup finalists France .

Stephen Kenny’s side start their Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France in Dublin on March 27.

Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar are also in Group B of Euro qualifying.

The Republic, who ended 2022 with a 1-0 friendly win in Malta in November, have won all five of their previous fixtures against Latvia.