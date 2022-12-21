Read full article on original website
RED BANK: BOAS QUITS HPC, SLAMS CHAIRMAN
HPC members Barbara Boas and Paul Sullivan at Wednesday’s meeting. After 12 years of volunteering, Barbara Boas attended her final HPC meeting Wednesday night, telling redbankgreen she was done with the way Chairman Chris Fabricant runs things. HPC Chairman Chris Fabricant in September. . (Photo by John T. Ward....
RED BANK: EX-COP TO BECOME SCHOOL SRO
Joey Fields at a ceremony marking his promotion to police sergeant in 2014. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) A retired Red Bank police officer who’s a product of borough schools will be returning to work as a school resource officer, following action by the council last week.
RED BANK: SIDES STAKED OUT ON RENTAL LAW
The owner of the house at 70-72 Wallace Street defended short-term rentals. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank officials postponed a brewing battle over short-term home rentals such as Airbnbs last week. Still, a number of residents made impassioned arguments pro and con at the borough...
RED BANK: SUBDIVISION ON AGENDA
A proposal to subdivide one residential lot into three is the only application on the Red Bank planning board’s agenda. Property owner Robert Duckworth has proposed splitting the property at 162 Catherine Street into three lots of 42-by-180 feet each. No construction is proposed at this time, according to...
RED BANK: MENNA ERA ENDS
Mayor Pasquale Menna reading ridiculously low room rates from an old Molly Pitcher Inn matchbook. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) His successor will have to wait an extra four days to take up the reins of a form of government that’s also slated for retirement. Menna...
RED BANK: NEW EATERIES WALTZ INTO TOWN
Harvest Moon Hut has opened in the alley alongside the Dublin House Pub. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) A tiny new restaurant stakes out night owls. A vegan ice cream shop, a pizzeria, a French-bread baker and a dance studio waltz enticingly toward openings. Another restaurant closes its doors.
RED BANK: SUNSETS ON AGENDA
Mayor Pasquale Menna and Councilwoman Kathy Horgan are slated to attend their final session as elected officials. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank may inch closer to turning its onetime landfill on the Swimming River into an eight-acre park under a proposed action on the agenda Wednesday night.
LITTLE SILVER: NO FORCE USED, SAYS CHIEF
An incident concerning a disruptive Red Bank Regional High School student Friday did not involve the use of a taser or any other force by police, contrary to rumor, Little Silver Chief Paul Halpin said Saturday. Here’s Halpin’s emailed response to an inquiry by redbankgreen:. During a lunch...
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for November, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Criminal Mischief: On 11/01/2022 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of McLaren St. The victim reported damage to a motor vehicle. The vehicle had a broken rear windshield, damage to the front windshield and both passenger side tires were flat. No value was given for the damages. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.
RED BANK: POLICE WARN OF PHONE SCAM
Recently, our department has received several reports from residents who have received phone calls in which the person on the phone tells them that a family member has been kidnapped and then demands that they send money from a money transfer store to someone in Mexico. After the money has...
RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD
Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
RED BANK: FORMER COUNCILMAN DIES
Tom Hintelmann speaks with Father Alberto Tamayo at the Red Bank Mayor’s Ball in 2015. (Photo above by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Tom Hintelmann, a lifelong Red Bank resident and teacher who served on the borough council for three decades, died Friday, according to an obituary published Saturday.
RED BANK: SUBDIVISION APPROVED
The owner of two adjoining Red Bank properties won the right to build a third house behind them Monday night. The new lot, indicated by a star in the aerial photo, would be created from portions of the backyards of 348 and 352 Shrewsbury Avenue, above. Riyazali Hassam, a dentist...
RED BANK: JEWELRY STORE BURGLAR SOUGHT
A photo from surveillance video showing the burglar. (Photo via Red Bank police. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank police are investigating an early-morning smash-and-grab burglary at a downtown jewelry store, Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen Wednesday. The break-in occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday at J&S Jewelers, 39 1/2 Broad Street....
RED BANK: INDOOR CANNABIS FARM APPROVED
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank moved closer to scoring a wholesale cannabis growing facility Monday night. Before granting approval, however, planning board members had to overcome misgivings about an all-cash operation – and an electrified security fence meant to give intruders a “kick in the chest” without killing them.
RED BANK: GIVING TUESDAY 2022
This year’s Giving Tuesday is November 29, marking the 10th year of the annual push to “inspire generosity around the world, with a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life.”. Here are some Red Bank area organizations seeking help – and one...
RED BANK: BANK DOWNSIZING AT CORNER
A sign recently installed outside one of Red Bank’s most prominent business addresses says there’s space “for lease” in the building, now home to a single tenant: Wells Fargo Bank. What’s Going On Here?. According to commercial real estate broker Suzanne Macnow, of CBRE, Wells...
RED BANK: RAIN, WIND & DEEP COLD COMING
But the three-day lead-up to the holiday includes downpours, dangerous winds and plunging temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. With one- to two inches of wind-driven rain possible over 24 hours beginning Thursday afternoon, a coastal flood warning is in effect until noon Friday. Wind speeds could reach 45 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures are expected to be at or above 48 degrees.
LITTLE SILVER: POLICE FIND MISSING DOG
Gemma with Detective Stephen Scherer, standing, and patrolmen Jeff Lewandowski, left, and Joe Calao. (Photo courtesy of Little Silver Police Department. Click to enlarge.) Gemma “has barely left my side,” since her return, her owner says. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl DeLorenzo. Click to enlarge.) The dog, a six-year-old...
RED BANK: YO, ELF, WHAT’S THE OUTLOOK?
Bringing his annual dose of Christmas merriment, the Saxum Elf kept watch over the intersection of Broad and Front streets in downtown Red Bank Thursday. The elf, who moves around throughout the holiday season as part of a downtown scavenger hunt, might also keep an eye on the sky, with an outdoor Christmas show by the Wag slated for Saturday evening in Riverside Gardens Park.
