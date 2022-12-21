The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for November, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Criminal Mischief: On 11/01/2022 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of McLaren St. The victim reported damage to a motor vehicle. The vehicle had a broken rear windshield, damage to the front windshield and both passenger side tires were flat. No value was given for the damages. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO