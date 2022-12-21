Read full article on original website
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
A Decade After His Death, Holocaust Survivor's $40 Mill. Fortune Is Still UnclaimedTaxBuzzStaten Island, NY
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Settlement will provide water, sewer service to affordable housing site
A settlement agreement has been reached in a developer’s complaint that sought to compel the Manasquan River Regional Sewerage Authority (MRRSA) and Freehold Township to provide public sewer and water service to an affordable housing development in Colts Neck. The complaint was filed in 2018 in New Jersey Superior...
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for
As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps. What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
NJ Christmas Horrors: Body Left in Garbage Bag and Woman Found Dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
wrnjradio.com
12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Urgent Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer
Police Chief Greg Meyer this evening is urging parents to alert their children about the dangers of playing on the partially-frozen Lake Carasaljo. “Despite it appearing frozen, the lake can actually have only a thin layer of ice at the surface, giving it a frozen appearance and giving children a false sense of security,” Chief Meyer told TLS. “Falling through the ice into the frigid water temperatures can prove fatal in minutes.”
thelakewoodscoop.com
Man Arrested in Lakewood For Making False Report of Person With Gun [PHOTO]
A man was arrested for making a false report which drew a large police response, TLS has learned. At approximately 5:00 PM on Sunday, police received a call about a large fight at the Carasaljo Inn on Madison Avenue in Lakewood, with a report of one person armed with a gun.
Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …
We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
2022: No new women’s prison
After decades of problems that included physical and sexual assaults, conditions at New Jersey’s only prison for women are improving, but one major issue remains unresolved: the future of the 109-year-old facility. In June 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon...
Bias claim shows need for diversity among N.J. judges | Opinion
The phrase “No good deed goes unpunished” is a scathing commentary on the frequency with which acts of kindness backfire on those who offer them. Jason Witcher, a municipal court judge in Cumberland County, may have learned this lesson all too well in recent days after trying to stop what he says are discriminatory trends against the Latino community. Shortly after he went public with this good deed, Witcher claimed that his job as a municipal judge was threatened.
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
‘Legendary’ advocate for New Jersey’s children retires
She graduated with an English degree from New York University expecting to teach, but instead answered an ad for a social worker trainee position with New Jersey’s child welfare system. Over the next half-century, Cecilia Zalkind evolved into one of the state’s most respected champions for impoverished families, abused...
Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI
🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in New Jersey (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Jersey. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Jersey. GOLF’s other course...
News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 21
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported being defrauded in the amount of $169,000 after opening an online account. Patrolman Reginald Grant took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades
BARNEGAT, NJ – There’s a new police officer in town, and she’s coming to the department in high regards with academic accolades. She was chosen out of 500 applicants. Ptl. Amanda Sa, a member of Barnegat Police Department, has been hired as our newest officer. In her final week at the Camden County Police Academy, Ptl. Sá received the High Academic Award and has been assigned to our department. After graduating from the Rutgers University School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Officer Sa earned her position with the Barnegat Police Department by outperforming her peers in a The post Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades appeared first on Shore News Network.
buckeyefirearms.org
Activists Sue New Jersey Over New Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation recently filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state's new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called "sensitive places," and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun "while in a vehicle." Joining SAF are the Firearms...
Driver killed when car splits in half, slides across NJ parkway: police
A New Jersey driver was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday evening, police said.
