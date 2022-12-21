Read full article on original website
CAC sends hundreds of meals to seniors on Christmas Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of volunteers in East Tennessee delivered hundreds of meals to seniors on Christmas. The Community Action Committee Mobile Meals said this is the highest number of clients they’ve ever needed to serve. Volunteers delivered meals and gifts on Christmas Day to more than 700...
Kwanzaa kicks off in Knoxville with week full of events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Kwanzaa began on Dec. 26, celebrating African culture and the principles surrounding it. The celebrations last a week, with each day highlighting a specific value. On the first day, Dec. 26, groups celebrate 'Umoja,' or unity. This year, Divine Urban eXpressions and Turn Up Knox will...
CAC delivers over 700 meals on Christmas Day
Hundreds of volunteers delivered meals to seniors during the holiday. The Knox County Community Action Committee said they served more people than ever before!
Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
KARM steps in to save elderly man's life from the cold
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened their arms even wider this Christmas season by saving an elderly man from the cold. It was around 5:30 a.m. when KARM's Director of Outreach Mychal Spence noticed the man across the warming tent on Broadway. "The elderly man was...
Here are some available warming shelters during the cold weather
So many people across Knoxville are reaching out to help those needing shelter during the extreme cold. Here are some places that are offering shelter.
Rural King victim remembered as 'larger than life' by his mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith of Powell as the victim of a shooting at a Rural King victim on Dec. 22. His mother, Sandy Remington, described her son as the "glue of the family" and her "right hand." When Remington lost two of her other sons a few years ago, she said Smith was her shoulder to lean on.
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
Here's how to prepare your car for single-digit temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freezing temperatures are on their way to East Tennessee, and people should not wait until the cold arrives to make sure their cars are ready. An auto mechanic said they should prepare ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are able to withstand the cold.
100 ornaments hang on Blount Co. memorial tree for 100 stories of addiction
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Walking up to the Blount County Justice Center on East Alexander Parkway, it looks like just a typical Christmas tree. But if a person takes a closer step, they will find it's much more personal than that. "We started this four years ago. We brainstormed to...
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post. Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. There was no loss of...
Cocke Co. family loses home in fire
Crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities the mom, dad and their two boys will be staying with relatives.
Cocke County EMA prepares for arctic cold front, taking lessons from 2020 Christmas Eve snowstorm
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are taking measures to make sure the county is ready for extreme cold and snow forecasted to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. They said they activated the "emergency operations center" which will help them respond to...
Knoxville prepares for winter weather and 'bone-chilling' temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they are expecting "bone-chilling" temperatures this week, as arctic air approaches East Tennessee. It's bringing temperatures in the single digits and snow and is expected to impact the city Thursday night into Friday morning. The city's Public Service Department also said they are...
Aramark responds to Knoxville's allegations over beer sales to minors at Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Representatives from Knoxville and Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services appeared before a hearing officer on Monday to discuss the future of beer sales inside Neyland Stadium. The hearing comes after the company received several citations saying they sold alcohol to minors. The company is now asking...
KFD: No injuries reported in house fire on Morgan Springs Way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames from the area of Valley View Drive and Oak Branch Circle at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to KFD. Upon arrival, crews found a fire in a utility room behind a duplex that had smoke...
Slow down, leave space and change speeds slowly | Here's how to drive safely during winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Overnight Thursday a blast of arctic air is expected to sweep through East Tennessee, bringing the potential for snow and ice while also bringing wind chills down to -20 degrees. It is expected to start with showers, before quickly turning to snow at around 10 p.m....
Rural Metro: Two house fires on Christmas Eve
Rural Metro responded to two separate house fires on Christmas Eve. One on Crowne Point in West Knox County and one in Powell.
KFD: Crews contain fire at home in Powell
Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire at Overton Lane in Powell. Crews found the fire coming from the back and the roof of the house.
'Remember Kingston' billboards bring attention to the Kingston Coal Ash Spill 14 years later
KINGSTON, Tenn. — Thursday marks 14 years since a billion gallons of coal ash erupted from a Tennessee Valley Authority holding cell at the Kingston Fossil Plant, dumping toxic sludge into the Clinch and Emory Rivers. The health of workers who cleaned up the spill later declined, and some...
