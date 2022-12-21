ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

CAC sends hundreds of meals to seniors on Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of volunteers in East Tennessee delivered hundreds of meals to seniors on Christmas. The Community Action Committee Mobile Meals said this is the highest number of clients they’ve ever needed to serve. Volunteers delivered meals and gifts on Christmas Day to more than 700...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Kwanzaa kicks off in Knoxville with week full of events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Kwanzaa began on Dec. 26, celebrating African culture and the principles surrounding it. The celebrations last a week, with each day highlighting a specific value. On the first day, Dec. 26, groups celebrate 'Umoja,' or unity. This year, Divine Urban eXpressions and Turn Up Knox will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KARM steps in to save elderly man's life from the cold

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened their arms even wider this Christmas season by saving an elderly man from the cold. It was around 5:30 a.m. when KARM's Director of Outreach Mychal Spence noticed the man across the warming tent on Broadway. "The elderly man was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural King victim remembered as 'larger than life' by his mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith of Powell as the victim of a shooting at a Rural King victim on Dec. 22. His mother, Sandy Remington, described her son as the "glue of the family" and her "right hand." When Remington lost two of her other sons a few years ago, she said Smith was her shoulder to lean on.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WBIR

Knoxville prepares for winter weather and 'bone-chilling' temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they are expecting "bone-chilling" temperatures this week, as arctic air approaches East Tennessee. It's bringing temperatures in the single digits and snow and is expected to impact the city Thursday night into Friday morning. The city's Public Service Department also said they are...
KNOXVILLE, TN
