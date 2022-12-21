Read full article on original website
Kitty J. Wixom- Talley
Kitty J. Wixom- Talley, 65, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 11:56 pm, Friday, December 23, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Kitty was born September 11, 1957 in Richie County, West Virginia the daughter of Lloyd and Hazel (Franklin) Carpenter. She was raised and educated in West Virginia and Bonaparte, Iowa.
James R. “Jim” Jared
James R. “Jim” Jared, age 85, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 30, 1937 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of James H. and Florence M. (Thornander) Jared. Jim graduated from ROWVA High School. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad and lastly, Munson Transportation in Monmouth as a truck driver.
Gustav “Gus” Andrew Olson
Gustav “Gus” Andrew Olson, 86, of Galesburg, Illinois, died peacefully, Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville, Illinois. Gus was born May 26, 1936 in Macomb, Illinois, the son of Carl Andrew and Beulah Augusta (Anderson) Olson. Gus married Joan Winter on June 2, 1957 in Sciota, Illinois. He served in the US Army from September 21, 1959 until he was honorably discharged on September 20, 1961.
James W. Harrison
Mr. James W. Harrison, 96, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at 11:48 am. Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Seminary Manor Nursing Home. Jim was born June 27, 1926, in Galesburg, the son of Arthur B. and Delia (Hurt) Harrison. He married Mary Jean DeSollar on May 28, 1958, in Galesburg. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2010. He also was preceded in death by his special friend, Dottie Lee Lovell on April 21, 2021.
Robert “Bob” Moore
Robert “Bob” Moore, 77, of Knoxville, Illinois unexpectedly passed away Thursday evening December 22, 2022 at his home. He was born January 7th, 1945 in Hannibal, Missouri to Robert and Ada (McKiernan) Moore. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Nina Moore, son Robert “Wade” Moore and grandsons...
Patricia A. Waymoth
Patricia A. Waymoth, 87, of Henderson, died at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center. She was born August 14, 1935, in Macomb, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary K. (Shannon) McCormick. She married Jerome K. Waymoth on November 5, 1955, in Alexis. She is...
Tri-County Cattlemen Annual Winter Banquet Set for February 18th
The Tri-County Cattlemen’s Association will have their annual banquet on Saturday, February 18th in the Western Illinois University Union Grand Ballroom in Macomb. With limited tickets available, Treasurer Thad Tharp encourages securing those tickets now:. “We are going to do our Winter Gala like we always do. We have...
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth
A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
