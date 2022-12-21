Mr. James W. Harrison, 96, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at 11:48 am. Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Seminary Manor Nursing Home. Jim was born June 27, 1926, in Galesburg, the son of Arthur B. and Delia (Hurt) Harrison. He married Mary Jean DeSollar on May 28, 1958, in Galesburg. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2010. He also was preceded in death by his special friend, Dottie Lee Lovell on April 21, 2021.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO