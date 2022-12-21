ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesville, SC

Mortgage for injured Upstate Army Coproal paid off by veteran organization

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auzEQ_0jq0ZIWw00

JONESVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An injured Upstate veteran received a Christmas gift like no other – a renovated home and a paid-off mortgage.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage and renovated the home of double-leg amputee U.S. Army Corporal Kevin Brewington, of Jonesville, as part of the 2022 Season of Hope.

“It has taken a financial burden off of our family and additions that the smart home will add to our home will make it easier on me and make it easier for me as a father,” said CPL Brewington.

As part of the renovations, Tunnel of Towers installed new flooring throughout the house, smart technology and a security system.

CPL Brewingotn’s kitchen was redone with new appliances, cabinets, and a stove that raises and lowers to wheelchair height.

In the master bathroom, there is a new ADA-compliant shower and bench.

These renovations will make it easier for CPL Brewington to do many of the everyday things we take for granted. He can turn on the lights from an app on his phone without having to get up. A lowered stove means he can comfortably cook a meal for his daughters without being the risk of being burned,” said Ret. FDNY Battalion Chief and Tunnel to Towers Board Member John Carroll.

CPL Brewingting enlisted in the army in 2010 and deployed to Afghanistan a year later. On September 22, 2011, CPL Brewington’s unit was returning to base when he triggered an IED. He lost both legs instantly in the blast and nearly lost his right arm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

NC church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.  Gaston County dispatch set the blaze was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on December 25.  Photos from the scene showed The Place Church, located at […]
GASTONIA, NC
WSPA 7News

The Holiday Spirit: SC NICU hosts event for newborns, parents

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns were in the holiday spirit this weekend with their parents away from home and at an area hospital to celebrate Christmas weekend. Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill hosted the weekend event for families and an opportunity for parents to show off their new additions. “The birth […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WSPA 7News

Suspect flees deputy-involved crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers said a suspect fled on foot after a deputy-involved crash Sunday night in Greenville County. Video Courtesy of Cesar Garcia Troopers said the crash happened around 7:23 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar Land Road and Old Bleachery Road. The deputy was traveling north when he was hit on […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate food bank is flooded after an arctic cold front caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend. Harvest Hope Food Bank located at 2818 White Horse Road flooded due to the busted pipes, which left 8 to 9 inches of water throughout the building. “The biggest […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer. The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m. The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported according […]
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy