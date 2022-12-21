Read full article on original website
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
WSAW
Wausau’s Drinking Water Treatment facility now operational
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau has announced its new drinking water facility is now operational. The facility is the result of four years of planning and two years of construction. According to a news release from the city, water testing at the new facility showed treatment is performing well and providing a significantly higher quality of drinking water due to improved removal of iron, manganese, organics, and color.
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
Investigators in Portage County are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 19-year-old man was discovered Monday. Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 26 after a woman discovered finding the man’s body lying in the snow near a home at Recreacres Mobile Home Park on Torun Road in the town of Hull.
centralwinews.com
Frozen road law now in effect for Zones 1 and 2
Wisconsin’s frozen road law is in effect for the northern half of Wisconsin. The WisDOT designates the regions as Zone 1 and Zone 2, which includes U.S. 10 near Stevens Point, along with numbered state and federal highways north of U.S. 10. The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions warrant.
wxpr.org
Aquatic invasive species can still spread during the winter months. Here’s how ice fishermen can help
This cold snap has been good for making ice on lakes across the Northwoods. As fishermen get ready to drill some holes, conservationists are reminding them to be mindful of spreading invasive species. Stephanie Boismenue says it’s a matter of trying to get people to change their mindset when it...
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Wausau area obituaries December 21, 2022
Mr. Richard Allen Diestler, age 85, passed away on December 16, 2022 surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Birnamwood, WI to Arnold and Edna Diestler. Richard married the love of his life, Dolores Swanson, on August 8th, 1959 in Birnamwood, WI and they shared 63 beautiful years together.
Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
WSAW
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman
GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman. The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger. This is an active investigation....
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two assaulted in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
wxpr.org
Woman and a dog died in Lincoln County car accident
A woman and a family dog died in a car accident Monday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a one car crash in the Town of Bradley at the intersection of County Road U and County Road A. Local deputies, fire, and EMS...
hubcitytimes.com
Fischer resigns from Marshfield Common Council
MARSHFIELD — Alderman Adam Fischer is vacating the Common Council seat he has held for three years. The District 7 representative has submitted his resignation, effective December 31. Fischer was appointed by the Common Council on Oct. 21, 2019, filling the seat vacated by Jason Zaleski. Fischer was then...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Stevens Point, Wisconsin
There’s actually a reason why Wisconsin is known as the Land of Cheese and Dairy. With fun attractions such as Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company and Feltz’s Dairy Store, you can watch cheese being made and then take some fresh curds, wedges, or slices home. But, the state is also home to outstanding restaurants and other eateries.
WSAW
Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
UPDATE: 2 transported to trauma center, person of interest in custody in Stevens Point assault
UPDATED (11:52 a.m.): Police say one of the two people injured in an early morning assault in Stevens Point is a 7-year-old girl, with a 20-year-old man in custody. The suspect in the case has been identified by the Stevens Point Police Department as Elier Bravo De Leon, who lives in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue in Stevens Point. He faces recommended charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, mayhem and burglary.
WSAW
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Points man is facing attempted homicide charges after he’s accused of stabbing a woman and her child. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond. Bravo De Leon appeared in court Wednesday for a...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Restaurant Closes Without Warning
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers. The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn’t have imagined the establishment would close without warning. “There was no warning to any of us,” said Daisy Moldenhauer, a former waitress of Garden Pancake House, told WAOW TV.
