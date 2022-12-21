Concerns raised on need for more police in 16th (Jefferson Park) District, although Area Five safety team is providing assistance several nights a week following complaints from residents

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
nadignewspapers.com
Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection
Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
WGNtv.com
Teen, 54-year-old shot on South Side
CHICAGO — A teen and a man were shot Saturday night on the South Side. Just before 7:10 p.m., police officers observed a shooting in the 5900 block of South Halsted. Police said three suspects were in a Toyota Corolla when one exited and fired shots into a Nissan Rogue.
Dozen people displaced after apartment building fire on West Side
CHICAGO — About a dozen people are displaced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning. Chicago Fire said an apartment building at Ferdinand Street and Leamington Avenue on the West Side. Police reported the Red Cross was present to help those whose homes were affected. […]
Chicago Journal
Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight
CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
CBS Chicago
Fire tears through house in Round Lake Beach in bitter cold
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house in Round Lake Beach Friday night.Heavy flames were seen pouring out of the house at 1224 Woodridge St. in the far northern suburb.Firefighters had to battle extreme cold as they battled the blaze. Icicles were seen forming at the fire hydrant connection.Late Friday, there was no word on any injuries, or what sparked the flames.
Man threw dog to its death from train platform, Chicago police say
A 43-year-old Chicago man is charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty after he allegedly threw a dog to its death from an elevated CTA platform early Thursday.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at sports bar in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve at a sports bar in Waukegan, police said. Waukegan Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of North Green Bay Road.
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
Local closures for Grundy County
Local officials have announced the following offices will be closed on Friday due to the weather. Administration Offices at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks
ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
fox32chicago.com
Victim, suspect both shot after argument erupts inside South Side Chicago business
CHICAGO - A victim and suspect were both wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon during a verbal altercation inside a business in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Around 12:18 p.m., police say the male victim was working inside a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. 67th Street when a male offender entered the business and began a verbal altercation with an employee.
cwbchicago.com
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
Chicago police: Man fatally shot by 4 offenders who hopped out of vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot to death by a group of four people Thursday morning in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Around 11:37 a.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when four unknown offenders exited a vehicle and began shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
cwbchicago.com
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene
LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
cwbchicago.com
9-time convicted burglar broke into a Rogers Park home while on bail for breaking into a Bucktown home, prosecutors say
Chicago — A nine-time convicted felon burglarized a Rogers Park home while he was on bail for burglarizing a home in Bucktown, prosecutors said Wednesday. Michael Edwards, 42, was charged in June with burglarizing a home in the 1700 block of North Winchester on Valentine’s Day 2020. Prosecutors said the victim returned home and found their front door broken, their computer missing, and a glove on the floor.
WSPY NEWS
Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill
An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
Oak Park fire forces dozens of people out of their apartment building
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people in west suburban Oak Park need to find somewhere else to stay during this frigid Christmas weekend, after an early morning fire damaged 36 apartments.It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 227 South Boulevard. The Oak Park Fire Department said the fire began in a vacant business on the first floor and spread through the walls up to homes on the second and third floors.Julian Jemison said he was keeping warm in his apartment when the fire started."I smelled a little bit of smoke. I didn't think too much of it. I saw the firefighters...
Comments / 3