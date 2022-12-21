Read full article on original website
Related
Cold weather safety tips for pets
NEW YORK - A reminder as we shiver through the plummeting temperatures - don't forget to take extra care of your pets. You can still take them out for a walk, but make those outings shorter and more often. And when you get back home, try to warm your furry friends up if you can. Just because they have fur doesn't mean they're immune to the chilly weather. "They can withstand cold temperatures. You know huskies are double-coated, but its that wind that can still cause frostbite," said Kathy Kasakaitas of the Coulee Region, Wis. Humane Society. "If it's too cold for us, it's too cold for them." Human Societies also say it's important to check your pets' paws for salt after a walk, and encourages people to use the kind that's safe for animals.
yankodesign.com
This collapsible dog crate keeps your pet safe and free while traveling in your car
When you see dogs riding in cars in movies or even advertisements, you always see the head hanging out, tongue lolling, and pet smiling scenarios. But as any pet owner knows, real life is not as picturesque as that. Dogs in cars can be messy, chaotic, and sometimes even dangerous for both the pets themselves and the owners. So what you need is something that can keep them safe and secure while in a moving vehicle but also give them some sense of freedom.
KENS 5
Protect your pets during the holidays with these tips
ST. LOUIS — While it might be the "most wonderful time of the year" for humans, many holiday traditions — feasts, festive decorations and long-distance road trips — can be dangerous for pets if you aren't aware of their risks. The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Medical...
Bay News 9
Keeping your pets safe around holiday treats
FLORIDA — While the holiday season is an enjoyable time to spend time with your pets, it is important to be extra cautious when it comes to their safety around holiday treats in order to avoid an emergency trip to the vet. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is...
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
When is it too cold for your pet to be outside? 4 tips to keep your pets safe this winter
For some pets, facing the winter may not be so inviting. Even animals who don't mind a frosty walk or a cool house may need protection this winter.
Wyoming Family Shocked When Moose Sheds Antler: “Is He Supposed To Lose It?”
There’s just something about watching a monster bull moose shed his antlers that never fails to impress. Like most antlered creatures, the males grow and shed their racks each year, leaving behind prized possessions for shed antler hunters, who descend into the forests after the rut looking for treasures left behind.
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
Pets of the Week
LILLIAN is a 4 1/2-year-old spayed female dog. One of the shelter's longest residents, this Pit Bull/Terrier mix desperately wants a good home. If you can help, Lillian's adoption number is 042501Q.
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
Kennel cough or dog flu? Doctors warn of new outbreak affecting pets
"One dog walks into a kennel and all the dogs walk out of the kennel with it," said veterinarian Dr. Earle Rogoff.
Vet Expert Reminds Pet Owners it Is 'Not Safe' for Pets to Drink Christmas Tree Water
Veterinarian Dr. Audrey Wystrach offers her tips on how to keep your pets safe around, tinsel, Christmas trees, poinsettias, and more It's early December, which means — aside from early decorators — many are starting to put up their holiday decor, including Christmas trees. A Christmas tree adds a festive flair to any home but can also bring added issues for pet owners. Cats and dogs are often curious about new things, and brightly lit, ornament-covered, present-surrounded trees are no exception. To help pet parents enjoy their holiday...
Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
Experts Urge Pet Owners to Watch for Symptoms of Dog Flu
The holidays season is here, and people are ready to celebrate, but one thing no one is cheering about is flu season. It usually peaks in December or January, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports influenza has come about six weeks early this year. This flu season is the worse one in over a decade and is causing record hospitalizations.
It’s too cold for beast and man: Pa. laws protect your pets
As the temperature drops significantly this week, Pennsylvania State Police reminds pet owners not to ignore their animals. Owners are required to provide pets with basic needs, or the owners could face animal neglect and/or cruelty charges. “Basic needs include the proper sustenance to maintain a healthy body weight, as...
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
Dr. Lori Teller, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, shares her tips for keeping dogs safe from canine influenza during the winter and year-round Unfortunately, dogs are not free from the aches and pains of the flu. As humans in the U.S. battle a flu season longer and more severe than most in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the country's dogs are facing flu outbreaks of their own. "Canine Influenza [also called canine flu and dog flu] is a...
How You Can Help Dogs in Shelters This Holiday Season
For dogs in shelters, the holidays can be a lonely time. Among the chaos that ensues this time of year, it’s easy to forget that there are thousands of pups who will be spending these weeks without a family or a home to call their own. If your family isn’t quite ready to take home […] The post How You Can Help Dogs in Shelters This Holiday Season appeared first on DogTime.
The Best Thing I’ve Ever Bought for My Dog, as an Anxious Pet Parent
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a dog trainer who is also an anxious pet parent, having a GPS tracker attached to my dog’s collar has been one of the best things I’ve ever done to manage my anxiety. My dog is the center of my world, and one of my biggest fears is that she could get lost. Even though I’m very careful, knowing I can open an app on my phone and instantly know exactly where my dog is gives me so much peace of mind.
Comments / 0