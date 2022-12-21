NEW YORK - A reminder as we shiver through the plummeting temperatures - don't forget to take extra care of your pets. You can still take them out for a walk, but make those outings shorter and more often. And when you get back home, try to warm your furry friends up if you can. Just because they have fur doesn't mean they're immune to the chilly weather. "They can withstand cold temperatures. You know huskies are double-coated, but its that wind that can still cause frostbite," said Kathy Kasakaitas of the Coulee Region, Wis. Humane Society. "If it's too cold for us, it's too cold for them." Human Societies also say it's important to check your pets' paws for salt after a walk, and encourages people to use the kind that's safe for animals.

