counton2.com
Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
live5news.com
Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Those who became unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Ian but have not yet filed for unemployment assistance are quickly running out of time. The Disaster Unemployment Assistance provides funds to people who lost their jobs because of the storm, the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce said. DUA also provides funds to small business owners and the self-employed, including 1099 contract workers who lost personal income because of the Sept. 25 disaster.
CCSO seeking answers in December 2018 murder in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in solving a homicide case from four years ago. CCSO is looking for any information about the murder of Aubrey Zanders (39), a man shot and killed on December 27, 2018, outside his West Ashley home. Zanders was taking out […]
live5news.com
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
abccolumbia.com
Charleston authorities asking public’s help with unsolved homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding an unsolved homicide case. Authorities say 39 year-old Aubrey Zanders was shot and killed in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2018 when he encountered people trying to break into a storage area as he was taking out the trash outside his home on Ashley Hall Road.
Winter giveaway happening Monday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
Charleston Water System issues critical water notice
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System officials are urging residents to know where their water shutoff valve is located so they are able to turn the system off in the event of a burst pipe as frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend. Temperatures began to plummet on Friday as a powerful […]
charlestondaily.net
14.76 Acres of Undeveloped Land For Sale in North Charleston for $550K
Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.
abcnews4.com
Free hot meals, clothing, & more at North Charleston Community Resource Center
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — On Dec. 26, the Community Resource Center at North Charleston will open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The resource center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. Hot meals, winter clothing, baby necessities, transportation to night shelters and medical facilities will be provided.
Volunteers deliver ‘Toys for Tots’ to children across Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 250 volunteers started their Christmas morning early for a great cause. “To see the hundreds of people that have come out about five o’clock this morning to deliver to over 500 families,” Sgt. Andrew Duval, who serves as Charleston’s Toys for Tots coordinator, said. “It’s great to see […]
charlestondaily.net
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop coming to West Ashley, SC in January 2023
Hugh-Baby’s Charleston will mark Martin’s second Lowcountry restaurant, following the 2019 opening of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island. Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-born burger and barbecue spot, is coming to the Charleston area in January 2023. That’s according to a...
live5news.com
MUSC holding gift drive for psychiatric patients
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina’s Psychiatry Department is looking to bring some holiday cheer to patients in their care during the holiday season. MUSC spokesperson Jessica Carter says the stress of the holidays can increase feelings of depression and anxiety. These episodes are often...
South Carolina mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across South Carolina’s Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in […]
statehousereport.com
NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. receives $1M to help 988 call center staffing
Staff reports | The S.C. Department of Mental Health (DMH) said the state has received a one-time $1 million grant to help prevent suicides through the state’s 988 phone number. The money comes from a $130 million national program by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to “enhance 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services.”
FOX Carolina
Upstate man turns water into snow
Staying joyful during the holidays can be difficult sometimes. The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Cold weather causing pipe problems. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
counton2.com
Dunleavy’s Pub hosting 20th annual Polar Plunge
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dunleavy’s Pub is inviting the Lowcountry to start 2023 with a splash at their 20th annual polar plunge. The pub will open at 9:00 a.m. New Year’s Day, with the pre-plunge party starting around 11:00 a.m. At 1:30 p.m., the group...
kiss951.com
This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II
Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
abcnews4.com
Colleton County Fire-Rescue respond to 2 house fires on Christmas Day
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to two house fires on Christmas Day. CCFR said a 70-year-old woman was burned and her home destroyed after a structure fire at 1193 Strickland Farm Road. Crews responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m., rescuing six animals and airlifted the injured woman to the Burn Center at MUSC in Charleston. Crews say the fire may have started due to a space heater that was set by nearby towels. The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.
WJCL
Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day
POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
