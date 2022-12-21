ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon for Ohio State game

Georgia has officially made it to Atlanta as the Bulldogs continue to prep for Saturday’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The most pressing question for Smart and Georgia is the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Warren McClendon. Both players were unable to finish the SEC championship game against LSU back on Dec. 4.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Ohio State Sunday scouting report: What the Buckeyes must do to beat Georgia

ATHENS — Ohio State will head to Atlanta on Monday with visions of 40 points on the scoreboard and a second crack at rival Michigan in the CFP Championship game. There’s no other way for the Buckeyes to approach things if they hope to win the showdown against No. 1-ranked Georgia at 8 p.m. next Saturday in the CFP Semifinal.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy