FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon for Ohio State game
Georgia has officially made it to Atlanta as the Bulldogs continue to prep for Saturday’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The most pressing question for Smart and Georgia is the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Warren McClendon. Both players were unable to finish the SEC championship game against LSU back on Dec. 4.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares first thoughts on transfer wide receivers RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett
ATLANTA — While Georgia is squarely focused on beating Ohio State this week, head coach Kirby Smart did take some time during Monday’s College Football Playoff press conference to discuss two new additions to the 2023 team that will help the Georgia Bulldogs. Last week, the Bulldogs reached...
dawgnation.com
The 4 Georgia players that will determine outcome of CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows his Georgia football team better than anyone, and he admits it’s a tough team to figure. “This has been a different group,” Smart said after the Bulldogs topped LSU by a 50-30 count in the SEC title game. “You guys have tried...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Ohio State familiar with physical football, knows what to expect from Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State hasn’t played Georgia since 1992, but Coach Ryan Day made it clear the Buckeyes know what to expect. The Bulldogs’ physicality is not going to catch Ohio State off guard when the teams meet at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State Sunday scouting report: What the Buckeyes must do to beat Georgia
ATHENS — Ohio State will head to Atlanta on Monday with visions of 40 points on the scoreboard and a second crack at rival Michigan in the CFP Championship game. There’s no other way for the Buckeyes to approach things if they hope to win the showdown against No. 1-ranked Georgia at 8 p.m. next Saturday in the CFP Semifinal.
dawgnation.com
David Pollack shares vision of Georgia defense vs. ‘best quarterback in college football’
ATHENS — No college quarterback is better than C.J. Stroud when he’s on his game, according to ESPN GameDay analyst David Pollack. That’s why it’s a good thing the Bulldogs can counter with the most dominant defender in college football, Pollack noted. But first things first,...
