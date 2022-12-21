Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Experience The Biggest Light Display in West Michigan Even After Christmas Day
The feeling of Christmas is not simply for one day only. You can (and should) experience it for a few days longer if you want to. The best way to do that is to find Christmas experiences that last until the New Year. According to My Michigan Beach,. "this is...
West Michigan Warming Stations Open To Protect Those In Need
Starting at 4pm on Thursday December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th at 7pm, West Michigan is under a blizzard warning. We are expecting anywhere between 10-20 inches of snow, 45 to 50 mile an hour winds, and possible snow banks that could each several feet in height, experts are warning that it's vital that everyone stay inside.
West Michigan Woman Asks For Help Making Final Wish Come True
One west Michigan woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle: to help her dying grandmother visit friends and family in Florida one last time. Note: WKFR has a personal connection to this story. A friend of the WKFR family is asking for any and all help making one of her...
Where to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree for Free in Grand Rapids
While you're still enjoying your fresh-cut Christmas tree, soon enough you'll be looking for a place to dispose of it after the holidays. Where Can you Drop Off Your Christmas Tree for Free in Grand Rapids?. The City offers free drop-off sites for Christmas trees December 30 through January 31...
Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?
It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Blizzard Update: Blizzard Bingo
Keep checking back to this post for further updates. As new updates become available, they will be added to the top of this post. You may want to bookmark this page for quick reference during the storm. Many updates will include important links to the information you may need. UPDATE:...
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022
Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
11,000 People Expected To Be At Grand Rapids Airport Today
With only four days until Christmas and one day till an expected snowstorm, the airport is about to jam-pack with people. If you are expected to leave or have loved ones coming in for the holidays, you may get into a little traffic jam inside and outside of the airport.
Vander Mill Taphouse Temporarily Closes Until Spring 2023, Privately Blaming Staff
We all love a little messy drama, but not when it involves the livelihood of others. But that's exactly what happened this week when the Vander Mill Taphouse decided to close their Taphouse suddenly until Spring 2023. If you check their social media pages, you'll see what seems like an...
Michigan Woman Accused of Cyberstalking Her Own Daughter
A Michigan woman is facing numerous charges for allegedly catfishing and harassing her own daughter. Authorities say Kendra Licari sent thousands of hateful and harassing messages to her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend. David Barberi is the Prosecuting Attorney in Isabella County. He says the woman began sending the messages...
Postal Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in West Michigan
Blizzard conditions are making a mess of the roads in West Michigan this weekend. On Friday, December 23, multiple highways closed as crashes occurred amid high winds, blowing snow, poor visibility, and icy roads. According to Michigan State Police, one of the crashes Friday involved a United States Postal vehicle...
City of Grand Rapids Offices Closing for Holidays, Refusing and Recycling Holiday Schedule
With Christmas this Sunday, you might be wondering when City of Grand Rapids offices are closed and what services will be running. When are City of Grand Rapids Offices Closed During the Holidays?. Most City of Grand Rapids offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, for...
Mom Charged With Stalking After Catfishing Own Daughter Online
Unfortunately, thousands of kids around the world are victims of cyberbullying. However, one Michigan teen was catfished and bullied online by her own mother. Kendra Licari was arrested and facing charges of using a computer to commit a crime, two counts of stalking a minor, and one count of obstruction of justice, reported MLive.
How About New Job In Public Safety To Start New Year in Kalamazoo?
If you are looking for a do-over and would like to start a new career in public safety, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to fill 30 positions. When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, aside from the concerns of the coronavirus, I think Michiganders were most worried about if they would keep their jobs. Some folks did lose their jobs or were temporarily laid off while those who had critical need jobs kept on going like nothing ever happened.
The Worst Snowstorm in Many Years Heading Towards Michigan
It is time to make sure you are prepared for what the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is referring to as the "worst storm in the area in many years". Today is your "calm before the storm". Winter officially arrives at 4:48 pm, and it looks like Mother Nature will be bringing a huge snowstorm to the area shortly thereafter. It is highly recommended by the NWS that you try to...
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0