Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?

It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Blizzard Update: Blizzard Bingo

Keep checking back to this post for further updates. As new updates become available, they will be added to the top of this post. You may want to bookmark this page for quick reference during the storm. Many updates will include important links to the information you may need. UPDATE:...
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022

Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
Michigan Woman Accused of Cyberstalking Her Own Daughter

A Michigan woman is facing numerous charges for allegedly catfishing and harassing her own daughter. Authorities say Kendra Licari sent thousands of hateful and harassing messages to her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend. David Barberi is the Prosecuting Attorney in Isabella County. He says the woman began sending the messages...
How About New Job In Public Safety To Start New Year in Kalamazoo?

If you are looking for a do-over and would like to start a new career in public safety, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to fill 30 positions. When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, aside from the concerns of the coronavirus, I think Michiganders were most worried about if they would keep their jobs. Some folks did lose their jobs or were temporarily laid off while those who had critical need jobs kept on going like nothing ever happened.
The Worst Snowstorm in Many Years Heading Towards Michigan

It is time to make sure you are prepared for what the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is referring to as the "worst storm in the area in many years". Today is your "calm before the storm". Winter officially arrives at 4:48 pm, and it looks like Mother Nature will be bringing a huge snowstorm to the area shortly thereafter. It is highly recommended by the NWS that you try to...
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

