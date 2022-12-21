Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Among Us cameos in Glass Onion, but the timing is sus
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery got a lot of attention over the holiday weekend as it dropped on Netflix in time for Christmas. Though there’s a lot to discuss about the Mona Lisa-hating mystery, one particular loose thread deserves a little interrogating: the Among Us cameo. The scene:...
Disney Plus Free Trial: Can you watch for free on Christmas?
There isn’t a Disney Plus free trial — so you can’t stream for free this Christmas. The one-week free trial offer was suspended stateside in 2020, and we haven’t seen it here since. But it’s not all bad news: The streaming service costs much less than rival Netflix, billed at $8 a month, cancellable at anytime.
Where to watch New Year’s Eve, the 2011 Michelle Pfeiffer/Zac Efron rom-com
The week between Christmas Day and the end of the year can feel a bit like limbo. You’ve done your shopping, you’ve opened your presents, you visited your friends and/or family, and you’ve consumed enough food and drink to sustain a small family. So now what?. Contents.
The Sandman and Peacemaker were 2022’s best comic book adaptations
The comic book medium and superhero genre have undoubtedly maintained their places in the highest tiers of pop culture thanks to their efforts in film and television, and there certainly have been plenty of great shows competing for audience subscription dollars in the TV streaming space. Disney and Marvel Studios’ MCU has taken the genre to new heights in live-action TV — for better and worse — by pumping Disney+ with several original shows in the last couple of years.
The Witcher: Blood Origin’s ending explained
Netflix is investing significant time and resources into developing The Witcher as its next major franchise. The Witcher: Blood Origin, a four-episode limited series that premiered on December 25th, serves as a prequel aimed at answering some of the series’ biggest questions. Following Henry Cavill’s highly publicized exit from The Witcher, the streamer took measures to ensure the franchise’s future, including casting Liam Hemsworth as Cavill’s replacement and continuing to build the series’ expanded universe, of which Blood Origin is a crucial part.
Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 25 (#554)
Trying to solve Wordle #554 for December 25, 2022, and need a helping hand? Well, firstly, Happy Christmas! And secondly, we have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in and start wasting guesses, consider checking out our tips on Wordle for some strategies (and starting words) that could help you find the solution in record time, and then come back here for the answer to the Wordle today if you had no luck.
