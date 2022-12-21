ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's going to be COLD in Baltimore, but that's no excuse for Falcons players

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
 5 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons travel to Baltimore for a game on Saturday afternoon where the temperature are expected to be well below freezing. Current gameday forecasts call for temperatures around 15 degrees although it will feel like it's zero degrees Fahrenheit.

Atlanta Falcons Special Teams Coordinator Marquice Williams, who will be calling the game from the field, not up in the heated coaching booth, refuses to acknowledge that the freezing temperatures will affect what thee team can accomplish on Saturday.

We have a lot of players that played in the Northeast, Midwest, there's one football, field is 100 yards, and we get the opportunity to play, so it doesn't matter what the climates are." says Marquice Williams. "We don't allow the external to change who we are or what we're about."

To hear the entire interview with Falcons Special Teams Coordinator Marquice Williams, click here .

