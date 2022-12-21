ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Greenwich, RI

Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

1 killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire forces 16 people from apartments in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Sixteen children and adults -- and their pets -- were displaced Monday when a fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls. Fire officials said the fire began on the third floor. No injuries were reported. "It's cold, everything's freezing up, and...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to fire in Richmond

Crews responded to a fire in Richmond Sunday evening. The fire is on Kenyon School House Road and is reportedly a home. An NBC 10 news crew is on scene and is working to get more information.
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Lakeville crash sends 6 to the hospital

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Friday night. Crews were called to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. on Route 140. First responders said they found vehicles off the highway on the median and the right shoulder...
LAKEVILLE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Barrington church cancels service following power outage

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage.  According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
BARRINGTON, RI
NECN

Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway

A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
DOUGLAS, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer x 5, Loose Dogs

12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford power plant project to move forward

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — MassDevelopment announced they will be moving forward with the previously postponed demolition of the former Canon Street Power Plant. They announced a community informational meeting on Monday about the demolition, cleanup and reuse of the former power plant. According to city officials, representatives from...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

