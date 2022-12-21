Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
Fire damages garage in South Kingstown
The call came in just after 7 a.m. to a house on Erica Court.
Turnto10.com
1 killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 16 people from apartments in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Sixteen children and adults -- and their pets -- were displaced Monday when a fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls. Fire officials said the fire began on the third floor. No injuries were reported. "It's cold, everything's freezing up, and...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to fire in Richmond
Crews responded to a fire in Richmond Sunday evening. The fire is on Kenyon School House Road and is reportedly a home. An NBC 10 news crew is on scene and is working to get more information.
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
Coast Guard House back open after storm
The Coast Guard House in Narragansett is still cleaning up from the massive storm that moved through Friday.
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
fallriverreporter.com
Lakeville, Taunton, Freetown, and Raynham respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 140 that injured 6
6 people were injured, 2 seriously, after a multivehicle crash this weekend on Route 140. Dispatchers alerted firefighters to the crash just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, Lakeville Ambulance 3, Ambulance 2, Engine 1, Engine 2, Car 2, and Car 1 all responded to the scene.
Turnto10.com
Lakeville crash sends 6 to the hospital
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Friday night. Crews were called to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. on Route 140. First responders said they found vehicles off the highway on the median and the right shoulder...
Barrington church cancels service following power outage
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage. According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
RI native saves little boy in NY bike incident
While riding a bike in the Chelsea section of Manhattan, Mark Doherty's quick actions took a little boy out of harm's way.
NECN
Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway
A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer x 5, Loose Dogs
12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: Troopers arrest 24-year-old after weekend rollover crash on Route 95
State Troopers have arrested a driver who was reportedly involved in a crash over the weekend. Just after 7:45 a.m. this morning, Troopers with the Rhode Island State Police arrested 24-year-old Miguel Perez of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Perez faces charges of Driving to Endanger Resulting in Personal Injury (three counts)...
Turnto10.com
Lakeville family pays it forward to the firefighters who saved their house
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — A Lakeville family is paying their kindness forward this holiday season by donating a meal to the first responders who saved their house from a fire four years ago. The Cruz family delivered dinner to a crew of Lakeville firefighters working Friday night. Some of...
ABC6.com
New Bedford power plant project to move forward
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — MassDevelopment announced they will be moving forward with the previously postponed demolition of the former Canon Street Power Plant. They announced a community informational meeting on Monday about the demolition, cleanup and reuse of the former power plant. According to city officials, representatives from...
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department mourns loss of “beloved Lorie Vieira”
“Please join Chief Levesque and the members of Dartmouth Police Department as we mourn the loss of our beloved Lorie Vieira, who passed away on Christmas Eve after a prolonged period of declining health. Prior to her retirement in 2022, Lorie worked as a clerk at DPD for 24 years.
