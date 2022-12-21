NASHVILLE – Denico Autry made it back on the field Saturday – and made an impact. The defensive lineman/outside linebacker made seven tackles, had one sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in the 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans. It was a performance that illustrated how much the Tennessee Titans’ defense missed him while a knee injury kept him on the sidelines for four weeks.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO