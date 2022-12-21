Man found dead in north St. Louis City Tuesday afternoon
ST. LOUIS – A body has been discovered in north St. Louis City.
Accord to police, the victim was found just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Lowell Street at Fremont Street, near North Broadway. Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report that he had been shot.Top Story: Winter Storm Warning covers St. Louis area on Thursday
No other information yet from St. Louis Police. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 2