NECN

Patriots-Bengals Takeaways: Pats Can't Complete Christmas Eve Comeback

Patriots-Bengals takeaways: Pats can't complete Christmas Eve comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was no Christmas miracle for the New England Patriots against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. The Patriots offense was as cold as the frigid temperature at Gillette Stadium for most of the day as it...
NECN

Perry: 5 Matchups to Watch in Patriots vs. Bengals

FOXBORO -- Matthew Judon brings an obvious level of enthusiasm to his job. He's consistently one of the loudest members of the Patriots locker room, and game-day approach is frenetic. Just watch his reel of sacks this season and the number of hustle, chase-down plays he's made. It wouldn't be...
NECN

Perry: How Many Patriots Could Be Called Pro Bowl Snubs?

Perry: How many Patriots could be called Pro Bowl snubs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just because the Patriots have a middling record doesn't mean they have middling talent across the board. Their defense is one of the best in football. Their special-teams units have a couple of league-leaders.
NECN

NFL Rumors: Bill O'Brien ‘Emerging as Option' to Return as Patriots OC

Report: Bill O'Brien 'emerging as option' to return as Pats OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots could bring back an old friend to fix the struggling offense in 2023. Bill O'Brien is a "strong option" to return to Bill Belichick's coaching staff as offensive coordinator...
NECN

Patriots Injury Report: 3 Out, 6 Questionable for Saturday vs. Bengals

Patriots injury report: Three out, six questionable for Saturday vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots ruled out three players for Saturday's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) each will not...
NECN

Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, Austin's attorney Bill Deni confirmed Friday. The suspension is indefinite and at least one year in...
NECN

Perry: Feeling of ‘Resignation' in Patriots Locker Room

Perry: Feeling of 'resignation' in Patriots locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots remain in playoff contention after last week's devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but you wouldn't know it by the morale in the locker room. According to our Phil Perry, Pats...
