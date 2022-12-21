Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Robert Kraft Personally Thanks Pats Fan for Staying Cool as Raiders Fan Verbally Abused Him
Longtime New England Patriots fan Jerry Edmond was just trying to enjoy his first-ever NFL game when the verbal abuse began. "It all started when the woman comes up to me and she tells me it is disrespectful that I am cheering for the Patriots in the Raiders' stadium," Edmond said Thursday.
NECN
Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's...
NECN
20 Under 25 Results: Mac Jones, Jayson Tatum Heading in Opposite Directions
20 Under 25 results: Tatum, Mac Jones heading in opposite directions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. At this time last year, there was a serious debate over whether Mac Jones or Jayson Tatum was the better Boston athlete under age 25. And Mac Jones won. Fast forward to the...
NECN
Patriots-Bengals Preview: Pats Following Cincy's Path to Contention Is Unlikely
Curran: Much like the Bengals did, the Patriots are going to have to take their lumps originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Do you have to get bad to get good? As in really bad?. Right now, the Patriots aren’t a good team. But their record is 7-7 which says...
NECN
Patriots-Bengals Takeaways: Pats Can't Complete Christmas Eve Comeback
Patriots-Bengals takeaways: Pats can't complete Christmas Eve comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was no Christmas miracle for the New England Patriots against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. The Patriots offense was as cold as the frigid temperature at Gillette Stadium for most of the day as it...
NECN
Curran: 5 Reasons for Cautious Optimism About the Patriots Heading Into 2023
Curran: Reasons for cautious optimism about the Patriots heading into '23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It may be time for Bill to bring out The Shackleton. If you’re not familiar, Sir Ernest Shackleton was an English explorer who sailed to the South Pole in 1915 with hopes of crossing Antarctica by foot.
NECN
Perry: 5 Matchups to Watch in Patriots vs. Bengals
FOXBORO -- Matthew Judon brings an obvious level of enthusiasm to his job. He's consistently one of the loudest members of the Patriots locker room, and game-day approach is frenetic. Just watch his reel of sacks this season and the number of hustle, chase-down plays he's made. It wouldn't be...
NECN
Patriots' Late Heroics Aren't Enough as New England Drops Back Below .500
The New England Patriots came alive in the second half but couldn't pull off the win against the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 22-18 and dropping back below .500. The loss is a massive blow for the Pats' playoffs hopes. Bill Belichick's squad is now 7-8, with two games to go in the season.
NECN
Perry: How Many Patriots Could Be Called Pro Bowl Snubs?
Perry: How many Patriots could be called Pro Bowl snubs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just because the Patriots have a middling record doesn't mean they have middling talent across the board. Their defense is one of the best in football. Their special-teams units have a couple of league-leaders.
Several Steelers discuss winning the game for Franco Harris
There were several that described the emotion ‘being a part of Steelers lore’, honoring the man, the love for him-what the current team said of winning one for Franco
NECN
NFL Rumors: Bill O'Brien ‘Emerging as Option' to Return as Patriots OC
Report: Bill O'Brien 'emerging as option' to return as Pats OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots could bring back an old friend to fix the struggling offense in 2023. Bill O'Brien is a "strong option" to return to Bill Belichick's coaching staff as offensive coordinator...
NECN
Patriots Injury Report: 3 Out, 6 Questionable for Saturday vs. Bengals
Patriots injury report: Three out, six questionable for Saturday vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots ruled out three players for Saturday's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) each will not...
NECN
Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, Austin's attorney Bill Deni confirmed Friday. The suspension is indefinite and at least one year in...
NECN
NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread: Bengals Beat Patriots, Jaguars Defeat Jets
NFL Week 16 picks ATS: Bengals beat Patriots, Jaguars defeat Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL playoff races in both conferences are intensifying entering a pivotal Week 16. There are 10 teams (six in the AFC and three in the NFC) that trail a playoff spot by...
NECN
Perry: Feeling of ‘Resignation' in Patriots Locker Room
Perry: Feeling of 'resignation' in Patriots locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots remain in playoff contention after last week's devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but you wouldn't know it by the morale in the locker room. According to our Phil Perry, Pats...
Comments / 0