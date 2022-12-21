Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Report: Red Sox ‘Willing to Listen' to Chris Sale Trade Offers
Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris...
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
Comments / 0