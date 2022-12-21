A Salisbury woman was charged Thursday with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a compound found in anti-freeze and brake fluid. The Essex County Attorney's Office said Judy Church, 64, called police to her home Nov. 11 around 8 p.m. First responders found Leroy Fowler in "obvious medical distress" and took him to Anna Jacques Hospital. He was taken to two other hospitals for treatment of poisoning from ethylene glycol and died Nov. 13 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.

SALISBURY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO