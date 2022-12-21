ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Illinois Board may restore chairman’s powers today

By Reggie Lee
 5 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County, Illinois Board may restore some powers to Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler.

In July, they removed his ability to hire or fire county employees without board approval. Wednesday night, the board will consider repealing that ordinance.

Ten board members requested the move. Prenzler believes the board’s original action is a political attack on him.

SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

