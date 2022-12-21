Illinois Board may restore chairman’s powers today
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County, Illinois Board may restore some powers to Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler.
In July, they removed his ability to hire or fire county employees without board approval. Wednesday night, the board will consider repealing that ordinance.Top Story: Winter Storm Warning covers St. Louis area on Thursday
Ten board members requested the move. Prenzler believes the board’s original action is a political attack on him.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0