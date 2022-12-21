High school basketball polls: Penn boys up to No. 2 in 4A, No. 3 overall

BOYS BASKETBALL

IBCA poll

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll (all class)

1. Ben Davis 9-0, 2. Indianapolis Cathedral 5-1, 3. Penn 6-0, 4. Homestead 5-0, 5. Brownsburg 7-1, 6. Kokomo 5-2, 7. Center Grove 7-0, 8. Carmel 5-3, 9. Noblesville 4-1, 10. Mishawaka Marian 7-0, 11. Fishers 5-3, 12. NorthWood 7-1, 13. F.W. Blackhawk Christian 6-0, 14. Lawrence North 4-1 and Zionsville 5-3, 16. Chesterton 4-2, 17. Westfield 5-1, 18. Anderson 4-2, 19. Warren Central 4-2, 20. Linton-Stockton 6-1.

Others receiving votes: Beech Grove (5-2), Bloomington North (5-3), Brownstown Central (7-1), Carroll (Flora) (5-0), Columbus North (5-3), Crown Point (4-2), Eastern Hancock (5-1), Hammond Central (6-0), Harrison (W Lafayette) (6-0), Jennings County (7-0), Marion (6-1), Munster (6-0), New Albany (5-1), New Palestine (6-0), North Central (Indianapolis)(5-3), North Daviess (6-0), Northridge 6-1), Norwell (6-1), South Spencer (6-0), Southport (5-2), University (5-0), Westview (4-3) , 21st Century Charter School – Gary (5-2)

AP poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week's ranking:

Class 4A

W-LPtsPrv

1. Indpls Ben Davis (14)9-02981

2. Penn (1)6-02622

3. Indpls Cathedral5-12344

4. Homestead5-01915

5. Brownsburg7-11783

6. Kokomo5-2136NR

7. Westfield5-1108NR

8. Noblesville4-1906

(tie) Center Grove7-090NR

10. Carmel5-34710

Others receiving votes: Northridge 40. Hammond Central 37. Jennings Co. 36. Fishers 19. Chesterton 14. Lawrence North 12. Anderson 8.

Class 3A

W-LPtsPrv

1. Mishawaka Marian (13)7-02941

2. N. Daviess (1)6-02622

3. NorthWood (1)7-12243

4. Norwell6-12035

5. W. Noble6-01617

6. Beech Grove5-21398

7. Peru5-11309

8. South Bend Washington7-11224

9. Indpls Brebeuf4-2976

10. Lebanon6-182NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 21. Scottsburg 21. Lake Station 14. Culver Academy 10. Evansville Memorial 8. Greensburg 6. South Bend St. Joseph's 6.

Class 2A

W-LPtsPrv

1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13)6-02961

2. Linton-Stockton (1)6-12323

3. Carroll (Flora) (1)5-02282

4. Brownstown7-12034

5. S. Spencer7-01636

6. Eastern Hancock5-11415

7. Gary 21st Century5-21307

8. Wapahani6-11108

9. Taylor7-08710

10. University6-067NR

Others receiving votes: S. Knox 42. Southwestern (Jefferson) 35. Providence 27. Tipton 24. Sullivan 9. Triton Central 6.

Class A

W-LPtsPrv

1. Bloomfield (15)6-13001

2. Orleans4-12332

3. Loogootee6-22304

4. Fountain Central5-01986

5. Ev. Christian4-31563

6. Barr-Reeve4-31258

7. Bethesda Christian4-111310

8. Jac-Cen-Del4-3967

9. Edinburgh5-2935

10. Tri5-172NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Lutheran 70. Tindley 56. Christian Academy 23. Greenwood Christian 15. Bethany Christian 8. Dubois 6. Springs Valley 6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IBCA poll

Indiana Basketball Coaches Assocation poll (all class)

1. South Bend Washington 14-0, 2. Zionsville 12-0, 3. Bedford North Lawrence 12-1, 4. Fishers 11-2, 5. Hamilton Southeastern 11-1, 6. F.W. Northrop 9-1, 7. Lake Central 8-1, 8. Noblesville 9-3, 9. Homestead 10-2, 10. Northridge 11-2, 11. Indian Creek 13-0, 12. Twin Lakes 13-0, 13. Columbia City 11-1, 14. Mishawaka Marian 12-2, 15. Warsaw 10-3, 16. Valparaiso 12-0, 17. Norwell 11-2, 18. Corydon Central 11-1, 19. Warren Central 11-3, 20. Ben Davis 10-4.

Other schools receiving votes: Andrean (8-1), Blackford (10-0), Carroll-Fort Wayne (8-4), Center Grove (9-4), Danville (11-2), East Central (10-4), Evansville Memorial (10-0), Fairfield (11-2), Fort Wayne Snider (11-3), Franklin Community (9-3), Huntington North (9-2), Jay County (11-1), Jennings County (9-2), Kankakee Valley (11-2), Lanesville (12-1), Lawrence Central (8-3), Lawrence North (9-5), Linton-Stockton (11-0), North Knox (13-0).