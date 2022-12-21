Randall's Sadie Sanchez, Texline's Hayden Alston are AGN Athletes of the Week

Sadie Sanchez, Randall, Basketball

Sanchez has been an offensive machine throughout the entire season. She regularly scores 20-plus points and has even crossed into the 30-point threshold. After all of the great performances she's put up this season, it was about time she earned this award.

Sanchez was outstanding once again this past week, netting 19 points in a 67-54 win over Pampa back on Dec. 13 to lead the Lady Raiders. She was back at it once again with a 25-point performance last Friday against Dumas to take victory, 72-36.

Sanchez has led the way game after game this season. Head coach Brook Walthall has pointed out the Lady Raiders are not a one-player focused team. Still, she had to admit that Sanchez has been something special this year.

"Sadie is a passionate player that loves the game and her teammates," Walthall said. "She is averaging around 20 points, five rebounds and five assists a game in district. If you get to watch her, watch how excited she gets from her teammates when they make a big play."

Hayden Alston, Texline, Basketball

Texline has looked just as good as ever this season and it's helped that they've gotten an excellent transfer in Alston.

A former standout for Hedley, Alston has continued to look just as strong with the Tornadoes as he did with the Owls. He was in excellent form this past week as Texline went 2-1 with the lone loss coming on a buzzer-beater.

In the Martin's Mill Tournament, Alston led the way with 28 points in an 80-46 victory over West Rusk. The day before, he led the way with 23 points in a win over Redwater, 81-52. In the first game of the tournament, the buzzer-beating loss to 15th ranked 2A Beckville, he paced his squad with 21 points.

Texline is 14-3 on the season and looks poised for another run. Alston's play should go a long way in determining how far the Tornadoes end up going.

"Alston averaged 24 points and 14 rebounds over the past two weeks while leading our team to nine wins and one loss on a buzzer-beater," Texline coach Coby Beckner said. "Outstanding talent and young man. Fortunate to have him on our team!"