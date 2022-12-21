Chandler restaurant cited for moldy food, improper washing, leaking bag of fish

Maricopa County inspectors visited more than 1,100 restaurants during the week of Nov. 28. Of those, four restaurants were cited for four or more priority violations.

In total, those four restaurants were cited for 23 priority violations. A restaurant in Chandler received nine of those citations, including inadequate handwashing to moldy food.

A priority violation is a major violation that directly contributes to an increased risk of foodborne illness or injury. If listed in the inspection reports, remedies implemented during the inspection are noted.

At the bottom, see a sampling of the many restaurants graded as an A for no violation.

9 violations

Pakwan Indian Bistro, 6045 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

Employee washed hands for less than 10 seconds. | Employee re-washed hands. Moldy cauliflower, raw snap peas, mango pickles and raw turmeric root found in walk-in storage. | All items discarded. Bag containing raw fish leaking next to roti dough, raw fish stored above cooked chicken. | Roti discarded, food items moved to proper storage. Dishes not sanitized after washing, food debris on dough docker. | All items re-washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Pan of cooked onion and tomato sauce at improper cooling temperature. | Employee reheated sauce and cooled again. Container of chopped garlic in oil and chopped garlic/melted butter/oil mixture found with too high temperature. | All items discarded. Spray bottle of Clorox cleaner stored over microwave and bag of potatoes in back of kitchen. | Employee moved cleaner to proper storage. Bottle of women’s multivitamin stored on top of microwave and over bag of potatoes. | Moved to proper storage. First aid kit stored over plastic container of flour under prep table. | Items moved to prevent food contamination.

6 violations

Asiana Market, 1135 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

Raw diced beef stored over ready-to-eat spinach, kimchi, carrots and soup base in walk-in cooler; more raw beef stored over cooked pork blood and raw onions. | Raw items to the bottom shelves. Employee washed dishes without using three-component sink with proper sanitizer level. | Employee re-washed and sanitized dishes. Employee washed dishes with low chlorine sanitizer level. | Employee re-washed and sanitized dishes with proper chlorine mixture. *Third repeat violation. Food debris found on rotary slicer in the back kitchen. | Slicer re-washed. Cooked beef on grill at too low temperature, another piece of beef placed on pan with no heat. | Beef discarded at the time of inspection. Lysol and soap stored above a box of single-use sriracha packets; spray bottle of degreaser suspended from rack above cleaned dishes. | Chemicals removed to another area.

4 violations

Fellowship Square, 35 W. Brown Road, Mesa

Open raw beef container stored above apples and pasteurized liquid eggs, raw open salmon placed next to cooked products. | Employee moved raw foods away from cooked foods to prevent contamination. Dish machine had no chlorine. | Employee re-washed with proper chlorine level. Cooked chicken wings placed in hot holding unit at very low temperature. | Chicken wings reheated. Chlorine bleach used to sanitize server area had too high concentration. | Sanitizer discarded for a new concentration.

Mesa Pho Bowl, 1820 N. 75th Ave., Phoenix

Employee touched clothes and face and proceeded to prepare food. | Employee directed to wash hands and change gloves. Employee washed hands in the mop sink with gloves on. | Employee removed gloves, washed hands in hand sink and placed on new gloves. Bean sprouts holding in front of cook line at too high temperature. | Bean sprouts moved to walk-in refrigerator for rapid cooling. Jalapenos stored in non-food grade grocery bags in the walk-in refrigerator. | Jalapenos placed in proper food-grade bags.

Grade A restaurants

Phoenix

Amelio's Pizza & Wings, 1726 W. Bell Road El Tenampa, 1707 W. Broadway Road Plazma, 1560 E. Osborn Road Sergio's Pollo, 6241 S. 7th St. Mariscos Las Glorias, 5220 S. Central Ave.

Scottsdale

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen, 15111 N. Hayden Road Voila French Bistro, 10135 E. Via Linda Casella's Italian Deli, 5905 N. Granite Reef Road Dad's Modern Cocktails & Eatery, 7337 E. Shea Blvd. Sapiens Paleo Kitchen, 10411 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road

East Valley

Thai Spices 66 S. Dobson Road, Mesa Desert Roots Kitchen, 414 S. Mill Ave., Tempe Jersey's Tavern & Grill, 5945 W. Ray Road, Chandler Yanagi Sushi, 884 W. Warner Road, Gilbert

West Valley

Taqueria Mi Lindo Culiacan, 10907 W. Buckeye Road, Avondale Carniceria Y Taqueria Durango, 502 E. Monroe Ave., Buckeye Rancho De Los Caballeros, 1551 S. Vulture Mine Road, Wickenburg Bobbie's Cafe, 15472 N. 99th Ave., Sun City

Source: Maricopa County Environmental Services.

