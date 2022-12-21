First Day hikes 2023: Here are 13 fun options in Arizona State Parks on Jan. 1

Adventures through the desert and exploring petroglyphs are just a few journeys people can take to start 2023 by getting back to nature.

Arizona State Parks and Trails will offer First Day Hike events at 12 state parks on Jan. 1. Many of these hikes will feature park rangers or volunteers sharing their knowledge of the natural resources people see while on the outings.

State parks across the U.S. celebrate New Year's Day with First Day Hikes to give people opportunities to follow through on resolutions to get in shape and spend more time outdoors.

If you go, bring water and snacks for the hike and wear comfortable, proper hiking footwear. Dress for your destination: Treks in Flagstaff, Sedona and other mountainous areas will be cold.

Celebrate the new year: Best ways to ring in 2023 in Arizona's favorite holiday cities

Buckskin Mountain State Park

Length: 3 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: This ranger- and volunteer-led hike will follow the Market Trail Loop. The hike will include opportunities to take photos of the Buckskin Mountains and Colorado River. Meet at the ranger station 10 minutes before departure time.

Details: 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 5476 U.S. 95, Parker. $10 per vehicle. 928-667-3231, https://azstateparks.com/buckskin .

More: Fun things to do on your trip to Parker and western Arizona

Dead Horse Ranch State Park

Length: 3 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: This guided upland desert hike will provide excellent views of the Verde River and Tuzigoot National Monument.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 675 Dead Horse Ranch Road, Cottonwood. $7 per vehicle. 928-634-5283, https://azstateparks.com/dead-horse.

Homolovi State Park

Length: 2 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: A park ranger will guide hikers to Diné Point via the Tsu’vö Trail, viewing petroglyphs from the early occupation of Homolovi, an important ancestral site to the Hopi Nation. Some of the trails will be sandy.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. North of Winslow on State Route 87. $7 per vehicle. 928-289-4106, https://azstateparks.com/homolovi .

Kartchner Caverns State Park

Length: 2.5 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: Park rangers will lead a hike on the Foothill Loop Trail, where hikers can learn about the geology and history of the San Pedro River valley. The trek will include elevation changes, loose gravel, stairs and steep terrain. Meet at the Hummingbird Garden.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 2980 SR 90, south of Benson. $7 per vehicle. 520-586-4100, https://azstateparks.com/kartchner .

Lake Havasu State Park

Length: 1.5-2 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: This guided hike on the Sunset Trail includes views of Lake Havasu and ends in its cactus garden. Meet at Lot 2 inside the park.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 699 London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City. $20 per vehicle. 928-855-2784, https://azstateparks.com/lake-havasu .

Lost Dutchman State Park

Length: 1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: Rangers will lead two 1.5-mile hikes, one at 8 a.m. and another at 9 a.m. Both will start at the Discovery Trail, cover a portion of the Siphon Draw Trail and end at the Mountain Bike Trail. The route is low elevation, but some areas are narrow and rocky. Meet at the Saguaro Day Use area. Pets are not allowed.

Details: 8 and 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 6109 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction. $10 per vehicle. 480-982-4485, https://azstateparks.com/lost-dutchman .

Lyman Lake State Park

Length: About 0.4 miles round trip.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: This guided hike will lead people past a set of pictures carved on stone along the Petroglyph Trail. The hike includes a mild climb. Meet at the trailhead.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 11 miles south of St. Johns on U.S. 180. $10 per vehicle. 928-337-4441, https://azstateparks.com/lyman-lake .

Save on flights: 4 airlines flying out of Phoenix offer cheap flight programs

Patagonia Lake State Park

Length: 1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: Guided hike of the Overlook Trail, showcasing the views along the lake. Guided boat tours will also be available at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; call to reserve a spot.

Details: 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 400 Patagonia Lake Road, Patagonia. $20 per vehicle. 520-287-6965, https://azstateparks.com/patagonia-lake

Picacho Peak State Park

Length: 1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: This guided hike is designed for the adventurous, as the trek along the Calloway Trail to an overlook below the face of the peak will include an elevation gain of 300 feet. Group limit is 20 hikers; registration is recommended but walk-ups will be allowed depending on space. Meet at the Harrington Loop.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 15520 Picacho Peak Road, Picacho. $7 per vehicle. 520-466-3183, https://azstateparks.com/picacho .

Red Rock State Park

Length: Less than 2 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: A volunteer naturalists will lead a nature walk, discussing the park's geology, wildlife, history, archaeology and plant life. Meet at the visitor center; arrive early in case there's a line at the entry gate.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 4050 Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. $7 per person, $4 for ages 7-13, free for age 6 and younger. 928-282-6907, https://azstateparks.com/red-rock .

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

Length: 1-1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Easy.

What to know: This family-friendly "Nature in Your Backyard" guided walk will introduce visitors to Flagstaff's winter wildlife. People who attend should dress warm, wear shoes that can get through wet, snowy conditions, and be prepared to travel off paved paths. Must RSVP in advance by phone.

Details: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 409 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. $10 per person, $5 for ages 7-13, free for age 6 and younger. 928-779-4395, https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion .

Slide Rock State Park

Length: 1.5 miles.

Degree of difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: Park Ranger Nate Sahmie will lead the hike through the Sedona park and share his expertise on its geology, wildlife, homestead history and plant life.

Details: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 6871 SR 89A, Sedona. $10 per vehicle. 928-282-3034, https://azstateparks.com/slide-rock .

Tonto Natural Bridge State Park

Length: 1-2 miles, depending on weather.

Difficulty : Moderate.

What to know: This ranger-led hike will lead visitors to the bridge, weather permitting. The hike route will stay along the trail's paved paths because of uncertain weather conditions.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. About 14 miles northwest of Payson on SR 87. $7 per person, $4 for ages 7-13, free for age 6 and younger. 928-476-4202, https://azstateparks.com/tonto .

National parks free days 2023: Grand Canyon and all the other places you can go in Arizona

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @salerno_phx .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: First Day hikes 2023: Here are 13 fun options in Arizona State Parks on Jan. 1