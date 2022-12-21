ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

First Day hikes 2023: Here are 13 fun options in Arizona State Parks on Jan. 1

By Michael Salerno, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 6 days ago

Adventures through the desert and exploring petroglyphs are just a few journeys people can take to start 2023 by getting back to nature.

Arizona State Parks and Trails will offer First Day Hike events at 12 state parks on Jan. 1. Many of these hikes will feature park rangers or volunteers sharing their knowledge of the natural resources people see while on the outings.

State parks across the U.S. celebrate New Year's Day with First Day Hikes to give people opportunities to follow through on resolutions to get in shape and spend more time outdoors.

If you go, bring water and snacks for the hike and wear comfortable, proper hiking footwear. Dress for your destination: Treks in Flagstaff, Sedona and other mountainous areas will be cold.

Celebrate the new year: Best ways to ring in 2023 in Arizona's favorite holiday cities

Buckskin Mountain State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Jc5F_0jq0Sgq900

Length: 3 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: This ranger- and volunteer-led hike will follow the Market Trail Loop. The hike will include opportunities to take photos of the Buckskin Mountains and Colorado River. Meet at the ranger station 10 minutes before departure time.

Details: 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 5476 U.S. 95, Parker. $10 per vehicle. 928-667-3231, https://azstateparks.com/buckskin .

More: Fun things to do on your trip to Parker and western Arizona

Dead Horse Ranch State Park

Length: 3 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: This guided upland desert hike will provide excellent views of the Verde River and Tuzigoot National Monument.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 675 Dead Horse Ranch Road, Cottonwood. $7 per vehicle. 928-634-5283, https://azstateparks.com/dead-horse.

Homolovi State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxA7V_0jq0Sgq900

Length: 2 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: A park ranger will guide hikers to Diné Point via the Tsu’vö Trail, viewing petroglyphs from the early occupation of Homolovi, an important ancestral site to the Hopi Nation. Some of the trails will be sandy.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. North of Winslow on State Route 87. $7 per vehicle. 928-289-4106, https://azstateparks.com/homolovi .

Kartchner Caverns State Park

Length: 2.5 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: Park rangers will lead a hike on the Foothill Loop Trail, where hikers can learn about the geology and history of the San Pedro River valley. The trek will include elevation changes, loose gravel, stairs and steep terrain. Meet at the Hummingbird Garden.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 2980 SR 90, south of Benson. $7 per vehicle. 520-586-4100, https://azstateparks.com/kartchner .

Lake Havasu State Park

Length: 1.5-2 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: This guided hike on the Sunset Trail includes views of Lake Havasu and ends in its cactus garden. Meet at Lot 2 inside the park.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 699 London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City. $20 per vehicle. 928-855-2784, https://azstateparks.com/lake-havasu .

Lost Dutchman State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIJOJ_0jq0Sgq900

Length: 1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: Rangers will lead two 1.5-mile hikes, one at 8 a.m. and another at 9 a.m. Both will start at the Discovery Trail, cover a portion of the Siphon Draw Trail and end at the Mountain Bike Trail. The route is low elevation, but some areas are narrow and rocky. Meet at the Saguaro Day Use area. Pets are not allowed.

Details: 8 and 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 6109 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction. $10 per vehicle. 480-982-4485, https://azstateparks.com/lost-dutchman .

Lyman Lake State Park

Length: About 0.4 miles round trip.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: This guided hike will lead people past a set of pictures carved on stone along the Petroglyph Trail. The hike includes a mild climb. Meet at the trailhead.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 11 miles south of St. Johns on U.S. 180. $10 per vehicle. 928-337-4441, https://azstateparks.com/lyman-lake .

Save on flights: 4 airlines flying out of Phoenix offer cheap flight programs

Patagonia Lake State Park

Length: 1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: Guided hike of the Overlook Trail, showcasing the views along the lake. Guided boat tours will also be available at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; call to reserve a spot.

Details: 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 400 Patagonia Lake Road, Patagonia. $20 per vehicle. 520-287-6965, https://azstateparks.com/patagonia-lake

Picacho Peak State Park

Length: 1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: This guided hike is designed for the adventurous, as the trek along the Calloway Trail to an overlook below the face of the peak will include an elevation gain of 300 feet. Group limit is 20 hikers; registration is recommended but walk-ups will be allowed depending on space. Meet at the Harrington Loop.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 15520 Picacho Peak Road, Picacho. $7 per vehicle. 520-466-3183, https://azstateparks.com/picacho .

Red Rock State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yq2KH_0jq0Sgq900

Length: Less than 2 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: A volunteer naturalists will lead a nature walk, discussing the park's geology, wildlife, history, archaeology and plant life. Meet at the visitor center; arrive early in case there's a line at the entry gate.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 4050 Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. $7 per person, $4 for ages 7-13, free for age 6 and younger. 928-282-6907, https://azstateparks.com/red-rock .

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1vx7_0jq0Sgq900

Length: 1-1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Easy.

What to know: This family-friendly "Nature in Your Backyard" guided walk will introduce visitors to Flagstaff's winter wildlife. People who attend should dress warm, wear shoes that can get through wet, snowy conditions, and be prepared to travel off paved paths. Must RSVP in advance by phone.

Details: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 409 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. $10 per person, $5 for ages 7-13, free for age 6 and younger. 928-779-4395, https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion .

Slide Rock State Park

Length: 1.5 miles.

Degree of difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: Park Ranger Nate Sahmie will lead the hike through the Sedona park and share his expertise on its geology, wildlife, homestead history and plant life.

Details: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 6871 SR 89A, Sedona. $10 per vehicle. 928-282-3034, https://azstateparks.com/slide-rock .

Tonto Natural Bridge State Park

Length: 1-2 miles, depending on weather.

Difficulty : Moderate.

What to know: This ranger-led hike will lead visitors to the bridge, weather permitting. The hike route will stay along the trail's paved paths because of uncertain weather conditions.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. About 14 miles northwest of Payson on SR 87. $7 per person, $4 for ages 7-13, free for age 6 and younger. 928-476-4202, https://azstateparks.com/tonto .

National parks free days 2023: Grand Canyon and all the other places you can go in Arizona

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @salerno_phx .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: First Day hikes 2023: Here are 13 fun options in Arizona State Parks on Jan. 1

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Increasing Arizona's water supply

A pipeline from the Midwest. Towing an iceberg from Greenland. Hauling water from the Pacific Northwest. Engineering-wise, experts say all are possible, though not probable. While desalination does seem closer to becoming a reality for Arizona, water experts say there are options that can be worked on today to get more water flowing in the near future.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought

An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona now has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state

Arizona has surpassed Mississippi to become the state with the highest per capita death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first COVID-19 death in Arizona was reported March 20, 2020 and more than 32,000 deaths have followed....
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs files sanctions against Kari Lake

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC) - Democratic Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs has filed for sanctions against her GOP opponent, Kari Lake. The request comes less than 48 hours after a judge ruled against Lake's efforts to have herself declared governor-elect. Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for the sanctions Monday, seeking a little more...
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Phoenix

Arizona has some of the most breathtaking waterfalls and swimming spots on the whole continent! It’s incredible, but in the Arizona desert not far from Phoenix, there are literally dozens of idyllic oases. It’s amazing how many locations you can visit in a day trip within two hours of Phoenix to swim in a breathtaking swimming hole or splash about in a waterfall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yahoo Sports

Christmas in Arizona: Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights in and out of Phoenix

Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 3:30 p.m. Monday: Southwest Airlines leads delays and cancellations at Sky Harbor. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 244 flights and delayed 45 others going in or out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. It's part of a nationwide string of air travel headaches for people trying to move around the country during the holiday week.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

20 families treated to life changing gift this holiday season

This week, 20 needy Valley families (selected by Child Crisis Arizona) each got a $1,000 holiday shopping spree at Target thanks to a $20,000 donation from Michael Pollack, Valley real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. Families filled up their carts with groceries, clothing essentials, Christmas gifts – anything they needed or...
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

Colleges expect more undocumented students this spring after Prop 308

Paulina Mendoza, a Mesa resident, had just graduated high school in 2020 and was set to be the first in her family to attend college – until she wasn’t. State law at the time prohibited undocumented immigrants like Mendoza from getting in-state tuition at one of the state’s universities, even though they lived in state. Mendoza could not afford school at the out-of-state rate, which is two to three times higher than the in-state rate, so her college dream was put on hold.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Tax defeat leaves fire districts in a bind

State firefighter organizations lobbied the Legislature this year to put a question on the Nov. 8 ballot asking voters to approve a 20-year, .1% sales tax that would generate revenue for fire districts across the state. The Legislature obliged, but in a 52-48% vote – 1,230,042 against to 1,144,495 for...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona income tax flattens to 2.5% in January

(The Center Square) – Arizona's income tax will switch to a flat rate of 2.5% on Jan. 1, which will be the lowest in the nation once it takes effect. Although it was initially expected to be implemented in 2024, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced in September that it would be bumped to the 2023 tax year. “It’s time to deliver lasting tax relief to Arizona families and small businesses...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy