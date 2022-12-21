ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Southwest flight schedule collapse impacts Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nationwide flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines Monday impacted Lubbock. At about 2:00 p.m. there were five canceled departures in Lubbock and four canceled arrivals. CNBC reported 58% of Southwest flights were canceled because of winter weather. Multiple news outlets reported hundreds of Southwest cancellations on Christmas...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Power restored after outage in Lubbock during single digit temps

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said all customers were restored by 9:52 a.m. after a power outage Thursday morning. The temperature at the time, according to the National Weather Service was 7° Fahrenheit. The LP&L outage map showed 2,081 as of 9:46 a.m., which then dropped...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Shooting late Sunday evening leaves 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating a shooting late on Christmas (Sunday) that left one person seriously hurt. Police later, after this story was initially published, provided an update and said Ivan Reed, 20, died as a result of the the shooting. According to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Arctic air moves in overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 6 AM as temperatures fall dramatically behind an arctic cold front. Cold air and strong winds will make for dangerous conditions tomorrow morning. The front is on track to move through the South Plains early tomorrow morning. Temperatures...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 25-31

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 25th through the 31st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter

Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy