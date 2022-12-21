Read full article on original website
Here’s How Lubbock’s Frigid Weather Will Unfold Today And Through The Weekend
Here's how a very cold 48 weekend will shape up. The real cold air hits Lubbock this morning at 8:00 a.m. That is probably why Texas Tech University decided yesterday to cancel classes for today and tomorrow; you just can't have students walking in weather this bad. Why It's Bad...
Man, age 20, shot and killed in Lubbock overnight
Lubbock Police Officers responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Ivan Reed, 20, later died.
2 injured, neighborhood without power after collision at 50th & Southeast Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have blocked traffic at 50th Street and Southeast Drive as they work an accident with injuries. One person is said to have serious injuries, another has moderate injuries. The collision has damaged a power pole. LP&L reports approximately 170 customers were without power in...
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
Southwest flight schedule collapse impacts Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nationwide flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines Monday impacted Lubbock. At about 2:00 p.m. there were five canceled departures in Lubbock and four canceled arrivals. CNBC reported 58% of Southwest flights were canceled because of winter weather. Multiple news outlets reported hundreds of Southwest cancellations on Christmas...
Power restored after outage in Lubbock during single digit temps
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said all customers were restored by 9:52 a.m. after a power outage Thursday morning. The temperature at the time, according to the National Weather Service was 7° Fahrenheit. The LP&L outage map showed 2,081 as of 9:46 a.m., which then dropped...
LPD: Shooting late Sunday evening leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating a shooting late on Christmas (Sunday) that left one person seriously hurt. Police later, after this story was initially published, provided an update and said Ivan Reed, 20, died as a result of the the shooting. According to a...
Arctic air moves in overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 6 AM as temperatures fall dramatically behind an arctic cold front. Cold air and strong winds will make for dangerous conditions tomorrow morning. The front is on track to move through the South Plains early tomorrow morning. Temperatures...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 25-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 25th through the 31st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
Double-fatal fire in Lubbock County Friday morning
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday morning concerning a deadly fire. Two people lost their lives.
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter
Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
1 dead in pickup truck crash near Lubbock, DPS said
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released the name of the victim in a deadly crash in Lubbock County. Santiago Serbin Jr., 68 of Shallowater, lost his life.
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
Lubbock 9-year-old uses $1300 profit from hot chocolate stand to place gifts under Charli’s Tree for children in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, 9-year-old Riggen Greer – with a little help from his parents – began warming hearts this holiday season with his hot chocolate stand in South Lubbock. Greer has been stirring up Christmas cheer almost every night for the past couple of weeks....
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
Police identify man killed after shooting, crash in Lubbock Thursday morning
Police are investigating homicide in Central Lubbock after Robert Baigen, 42, was found with a deadly gunshot wound after he crashed his vehicle into a home
