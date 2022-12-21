Evidence of second wolfpack emerging in Colorado's North Park area near Walden

North Park ranchers have been on high alert since late last year, when Colorado's first wolf kill of livestock in 80 years brought a fear lurking in the back of their minds to top of mind.

It was in the predawn hours of Dec. 18, 2021 . The pack that included six wolf pups, the first born in the state since around 1940, and their parents, who migrated into the state, killed a calf a couple hundred yards from where rancher Don Gittleson was sleeping.

Five cows, three calves and two cattle dogs have been confirmed killed by the North Park pack since then. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it has paid $12,929.75 in compensation for wolf livestock depredations, with another payment pending. Several other claims have been denied.

The eight-member North Park pack has also suffered casualties in the past year. It is believed three of the pack's pups were legally shot in Wyoming in mid-October. The pack's breeding female is presumed dead because her whereabouts have not been confirmed since February. The state wildlife agency has not found evidence of her denning or giving birth to her second litter last spring. If alive, she is believed to be around 6 years old, 1 ½ years past her life expectancy.

Though wolves were initially mentioned as possibly killing more than 40 calves south of Meeker in early October, stoking questions as to whether additional wolves are calling another area of Colorado home, their involvement in the deaths has largely been dispelled.

And now there is emerging evidence a second pack of wolves may be sharing the wide expanse of sagebrush flats and mountains north of Walden with what's left of the North Park pack.

The voter-approved reintroduction of wolves into Colorado is still a year away , yet it's been a tumultuous ride on both sides of the wolf issue since Gittleson awoke to what little remained of his 500-pound registered Angus calf late last year.

"I think about that first night a lot,'' said Gittleson, who has had five head of cattle killed by wolves on his leased 11,000-acre ranch 10 miles north of Walden. "My wife was here this weekend and she said she had a nightmare about wolves. Yeah, I think about them a lot.''

Colorado initial wolf recovery plan: Here's a breakdown of key issues

Details emerge of a second wolfpack now calling North Park home

Ranchers are Colorado Parks and Wildlife's most reliable sources for wolf sightings. Daily chores of checking cattle, fixing fences, feeding hay and making sure water sources aren't frozen put persistent boots on the ground.

It's not only those ranchers who have a hunch there is a second pack forming in North Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is also leaning that way.

Ranchers have been reporting to the state wildlife agency sightings of more than one gray male in North Park for several months. Originally, there was one gray wolf, the pack's breeding male, along with six black pups and the black breeding female.

Gittleson's game camera captured video of two wolves, a black and gray, walking a mile south of his house last week, a day after elk passed through. Gittleson said the markings on the face of the gray wolf in the video didn't match the markings of the pack's breeding male.

"The footprint I saw was not the (breeding) male's; I know the size of his tracks,'' Gittleson said. "Whatever made the footprint I saw was not big enough to be the male.''

Johnny Schmidt, who manages the Park Range Ranch 15 miles as a crow flies from Gittleson's ranch and 7 miles west of Walden, had to euthanize a calf after wolves badly injured it and several others on Nov. 18. Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the calf's death was caused by wolves.

Schmidt said he has seen two gray wolves and one black wolf around and believes they killed his calf.

"The North Park pack was on the other side of the park when ours was killed,'' Schmidt said. "There are just too many sightings on the same day to not believe there is another pack up here.''

More: Colorado wolves Wolves were once an option to reduce Rocky Mountain National Park's popular elk herd

'At any given day, any given time, you can see a wolf in North Park'

Nov. 25 was a particularly active day for wolf sightings in North Park.

Libbie Miller, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's terrestrial wildlife biologist, keeps a close eye on wolf movements in North Park. At a Dec. 10 meeting between her agency and the North Park Stockgrowers Association in Walden, Miller said the agency had reported sightings of two wolves near Sentinel, which is near Cowdrey, another single wolf sighting and then a sighting of four wolves in different parts of the park, according to Shannon Lukens from Steamboat Radio .

Miller said there are photos that indicate there is a "strong possibility'' of more wolves using the North Park area, but the agency cannot yet confirm that, according to Lukens' reporting.

“At any given day, at any given time, you can see a wolf in North Park; they're naturally migrating from Wyoming,” Miller said at the meeting.

The Coloradoan asked Colorado Parks and Wildlife in an email Dec. 16 about the possibility of a second pack in North Park. The agency responded Dec. 22 in an email:

"CPW staff have received a number of unofficial reports during October and November of wolves in North Park. These reports ranged from 1- 5 animals and in some cases the physical descriptions provided did not match members of the North Park pack. Despite numerous attempts to locate these animals in the field, CPW has yet to confirm these reports as definitively being wolves. Nevertheless, CPW staff believes that some of the information provided in these unofficial reports to be credible. As a result, CPW believes that it is possible that there may be individual wolves or possibly even a group of wolves that were at least temporarily in North Park this fall. CPW has not received any reports of wolves in North Park, outside of a sighting of members believed to be part of the North Park pack, since late November.''

Adam VanValkenburg, president of the North Park Stockgrowers Association, said the agency has told ranchers there is a possibility of two packs, including a new pack on the west side of North Park that might include a grown pup from the North Park pack and two gray wolves, possibly new to the park.

The sex of those animals is not known but this is the time of year when wolves disperse in search of mates.

Wolves begin mating when they are 2 to 3 years old. Mating often takes place in February. By that time, the North Park wolfpack pups would be approximately 22 months old.

"The good thing is since the first depredation it has opened communication between ranchers and the wildlife agency,'' said VanValkenburg, a North Park rancher. "Since that time, we have been more vigilant up here and there have been an increasing number of wolf reports, enough to lead me to believe there are more wolves up here than just the original pack.''

The majority of sightings refer to and videos sent to the Coloradoan or posted on social media since the pack's three pups were presumed killed in Wyoming mostly show two to four wolves.

Lack of collars on North Park pack again raises concerns and questions

Ranchers expressed concern about the lack of working tracking collars on the North Park pack at the Dec. 10 meeting. They, and wolf advocates, previously said the collars are essential to help track movements of the wolves. Ranchers said the collars helped them know if wolves were in the area and if they were at the site of suspected wolf depredations.

The devices did not record real-time information.

In an email response to the Coloradoan last week, Eric Odell, who is leading the state wildlife agency's wolf recovery plan effort, said the agency will attempt to collar members of the North Park pack this winter.

Collars on the pack's breeding female and male as well as on one of the pack's pups have not been functional for months.

Odell said all released wolves during reintroduction will be monitored using satellite GPS collars and effort will be made to collar at least one member of each pack with emphasis on breeding adults, with a goal of having two collars in each pack.

Previous reporting: Expert's report on wolf reintroduction seeks to help Colorado avoid pitfalls, offers facts

How to report a wolf sighting

Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges people to contact the agency immediately and fill out a report if they see or hear wolves or find evidence of wolf activity in Colorado. The Wolf Sighting Form can be found at https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Wolf-Sighting-Form.aspx .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Evidence of second wolfpack emerging in Colorado's North Park area near Walden