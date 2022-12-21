Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT: Slippery travel across north Alabama through Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winter Weather Advisory has now expired for Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties this evening. Snow showers on the tail end of a clipper system moving from west to east across north Alabama earlier this evening managed to produce accumulating snow around 0.5-1″ north of I-20. However, First Alert AccuTrack shows precipitation is beginning to dry out, so only a few brief flurries and periods of drizzle will be possible over the next few hours. The main concern going into the overnight and morning hours will be slippery travel. We have a First Alert for slick roads across Cherokee, Cullman, and Etowah Counties, especially on bridges and overpasses. So, please be careful if you have to be out and about!
‘Widespread’ black ice possible on north Alabama roads overnight, weather service warns
A “clipper” weather system has brought a little snow and a lot of slick roads for parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service allowed a winter weather advisory to expire for north Alabama at 9 p.m. but warned of “widespread” black ice on roadways -- including major highways -- across north Alabama tonight and into Tuesday morning.
Light Snow Across Northern Mississippi Moving into Northwest Alabama: No Major Impacts Expected
An upper-level disturbance passing to our north today bas brought clouds to much of North Alabama and light snow is falling across the northern quarter of Mississippi at this hour. One-half inch of snow was reported near Tunica earlier and there have been reports of a dusting in spots across...
Ring in the New Year with the Alabama State Parks!
With the end of the year approaching, many people are thinking about their New Year’s resolutions. Common changes people pledge to make are spending less money, reading more books or just spending more time with family. Another common resolution is to spend more time outdoors.
Remaining cold today with snow flurries possible
The cold temperatures continue into Monday, but some warmer weather is not too far away! Check the video forecast for the latest. What a cold snap! Birmingham officially spent 60 hours below freezing, Tuscaloosa 59 hours and Anniston 58 hours. Since last Thursday, Huntsville has yet to make it above the freezing mark.
Santa Shuffle goes on despite bitter cold
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Single digit temperatures couldn’t stop hardcore runners from coming out to the annual Santa Shuffle on Saturday. The annual event, hosted by The Trak Shak, benefits Firehouse Ministries through donations. This year, however, saw the event take place as Alabama was in the midst of...
More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday
Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Temperatures Near 70° Expected In North Alabama Soon!
Don't worry, north Alabama - by New Year's Day we'll be completely thawed out. After experiencing extremely low temperatures with the invading "arctic blast" over the Christmas weekend, temperatures are expected to go back up...and quickly. By New Year's Day, forecasters are expecting temperatures in the mid 60's. By Monday, January 2nd, temperatures are expected to be close to 70° across north Alabama. Once again, we can all sigh and say "only in Alabama!"
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
Paxlovid, spending bill, weather: Down in Alabama
Alabama’s state health officer to COVID patients: Don’t forget Paxlovid if you need it. Not everybody loves the big $1.7 trillion spending bill. We expect a mid-week weather warm-up. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
Spire ends call to conserve gas as temperatures rise in Alabama
As temperatures warm up across Alabama, the state’s largst gas company is ending calls to conserve energy. Spire a gas company that serves customers across Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi, asked customers Friday evening to lower their thermostats to the 65-68 degree range for the next 48 hours. Company leaders...
Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
Staying Warm the Smart Way
If you are using any additional heat sources during this cold weather, remember to be safe and smart. If you are using any additional heat sources during this cold weather, remember to be safe and smart. Ben Smith Pictures. Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting. Man Arrested in Connection to...
Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
Warmer weather on the way: Alabama to get back to the 60s - even 70s - in a few days
There’s hope on the horizon for those sick and tired of Alabama’s extreme cold snap. The National Weather Service sees a warming trend in the forecast, and parts of the state could be back into the 70s by Thursday. Of course that’d be south Alabama. North and central...
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
Study: Huge change in Christmas spirit in Alabama
Alabama ranks at the bottom of the nation on the subject of “Christmas spirit.” That’s according to a national survey by the telecommunications website GetCenturyLink. Researchers also worked with group Pollfish to survey Americans for this annual measure of Yuletide spirit in the United States. Alabama came in at number 50. Oregon, New York, Mississippi, Wyoming, Nevada, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Florida, and Washington, D.C. rounded out the bottom ten states. Only the nation’s capital ranked lower than Alabama. Each earned a “lump of coal” in the survey.
