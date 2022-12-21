Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lock Haven alumnus aims to impact students through volunteerism with Alumni Association
LOCK HAVEN, PA – George Way, a 1978 Lock Haven State College (LHSC) graduate, enjoyed a rewarding career that spanned more than three decades as a teacher, coach, and principal. Now retired, he continues his passion for impacting students as an elected volunteer board member with the Lock Haven University (LHU) Alumni Association and a member of the board’s legacy committee.
And the winner is: Leo’s
LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
Lamar area hit by power outage
LAMAR, PA – The power went out Monday morning for much of the Lamar area and as of sundown Monday had not been restored. In the meantime those without power and in need may go to the Walker Township Fire Hall in Hublersburg, per this announcement from the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services posted late Friday afternoon:
Lock Haven campus community helps local families in need through the annual Adopt A Family Program
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Community Service Office recently hosted its annual Adopt A Family project in partnership with the Salvation Army in Lock Haven. Members of the Lock Haven campus community were asked to donate gifts to children in need. Volunteers were provided a wish list of items the children had requested.
