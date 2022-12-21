Read full article on original website
Several basketball teams begin tournament play Monday
High school basketball makes up the local Monday schedule as several area teams will be in tournament play. The North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament will get underway at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. On the girls’ side, Deer and Kingston get underway at noon, Rural Special meets Green Forest at 2:40, and Omaha faces Alpena at 5:20. In the boys’ games, Rural Special takes on Deer at 1:20, Omaha plays Kingston at 4, and Norfork will be matched up with Jasper at 6:40.
Monday basketball results include Viola boys falling in Cabool tourney
Three area high school boys’ basketball teams began action in the Cabool Holiday Tournament on Monday. Viola fell to Licking 72-52, Gainesville was able to upset Alton 79-70, and Dora lost to Mansfield 66-16. Three other area boys’ teams played in the first two games in the Maverick Division...
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament
High school basketball makes up the local Tuesday schedule and includes Mountain Home’s big event between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will begin hosting the three-day Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament. The first opponent for Mountain Home’s boys will be Flippin. The...
Larry Quick, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Larry Quick of Mountain Home Arkansas are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Larry Quick died Monday in Mountain Home.
Homer Eldon Mitchell, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Homer Eldon Mitchell, 79, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Eldon was born on March 6, 1943, in Mitchell, Arkansas, to Homer and Velma Fountain Mitchell. He attended the Viola Schools in Arkansas and Haysville High School in Kansas. On January 16, 1965, he married Wanda (Smith) Alls in Hutchinson Kansas and together they had 2 sons, Destry and Dallas. Eldon was united in marriage to Patricia Earl on April 1, 1972, on Salt Spring Island in British Columbia, Canada. Eldon retired after serving 20 years in the United States Air Force. He then went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Eldon was best known for his love of nature and the outdoors. He was a farmer and created Mitchell Gardens, which was one of the first to introduce and provide organic produce to the area, primarily strawberries. His hobbies included playing pool at the Van Matre Senior Center and local pool rooms. As an avid fisherman he fully enjoyed the landscape provided from the lakes and rivers as a member of the Twin Lakes Walleye Club and kayak groups. He was actively on the board for the Hebron Community Cemetery Association.
Wayne Schnur, 83, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Wayne Schnur of Mountain Home Arkansas are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Wayne Schnur died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Jerome Widmer, 82, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Jerome Widmer of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jerome Widmer died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Margaret Ellen Collins Weeks, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Margaret Ellen Collins Weeks of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 23, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. She was born January 15, 1942, in San Francisco, California, the daughter of Wayne and Thelma Garrison Collins. She married William on August 17, 1968, in Denver, Colorado.
Season’s Greetings from Central Heating!
Make sure your heating and cooling system is ready for these cold days. Call Central Heating & Cooling today for their Planned Maintenance Program! Every summer and winter, Central Heating & Cooling will perform a thorough maintenance check to insure your system’s operating at PEAK PERFORMANCE…If you ever do need a repair, you’ll receive one service call per year absolutely FREE!
OOI offering winter energy assistance programs
The winter non-emergency and crisis energy assistance programs through Ozark Opportunities, Inc. (OOI), headquartered in Harrison will begin Jan. 9. The program’s goal is to assist low-income households with the high costs of fuel for heating homes in the winter months. This is a one-time assistance payment per program and program year. The program will run through April 30 or until funds have been exhausted.The OOI service area includes Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
Efforts to sell local landfill continue
With just days left in 2022, efforts are underway to close on a proposed sale of the NABORS Landfill in northern Baxter County before the years closes. In addition to the 698-acre site, the proposed sale would apparently include the facility and property on Rossi Road in Mountain Home that once served as the company’s sanitation office.
Youth center opens with summer hours for holiday break
During Christmas break, the Mountain Home Youth Center will be open and following their summer hours. Enoch Pepin and Andrew McNair from the L.C. Sammons Youth Center joined KTLO’s MJ Haworth on Talk of the Town to talk about the upcoming schedule. Listen:. For more information, call 870-424-7275.
Pitchford leaves Farm Bureau, heads to Statehouse Advisors
After a little more than six months leading the Arkansas Farm Bureau, Mountain Home native Jeff Pitchford left the bureau Nov. 18. According to Arkansas Business, Pitchford succeeded the retiring Warren Carter as Executive Vice President (EVP), the organization’s top executive. Now, Pitchford is the self-employed president of the Statehouse Advisors of Little Rock.
Henderson fire leave one building a total loss, three more with damage
Photo courtesy of Henderson Fire Department Facebook. A fire in Henderson Monday night left one building a total loss and three more suffering minor exterior damage. According to Henderson Fire Chief Kaleb Johnson, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no injuries were reported. The fire, near the Dollar General retail store in Henderson, took approximately 12,000 gallons of water and 2-3 hours to extinguish.
Michael Knicker, 52, Gassville (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 52-year-old Michael Knicker of Gassville are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Michael Knicker died Sunday at his residence.
MH man arrested for keeping a gambling house
A Mountain Home man has been arrested on charges of keeping a gambling house in a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department were dispatch to the Eastside Center for an alarm call. Upon arrival the business was discovered to be burglarized and a safe was missing.
Woodell back in trouble for theft of property
A Baxter County man recently charged with domestic battery is back in trouble after allegedly using a woman’s debit card while she was in the hospital. According to the probable cause affidavit, a theft of property report was filed against 31-year-old Caleb Joshua Woodell after the victim noticed purchases made on the card while she was in the care of Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
2 rural MH residents hurt, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash on icy road
A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in an area northwest of Mountain Home on a road with ice and snow resulted in injuries to two rural Mountain Home residents and the arrest of another. Sixty-year-old Karen Baker was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with suspected serious injuries, and her passenger, 56-year-old Bud Baker, was also sent to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Forty-seven-year-old Walter Morris Jr. was charged with driving on a suspended license for DWI.
Man hired for work arrested for theft of property
A Baxter County man has been arrested for being paid to complete work on a property and not performing the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, owners of a property in Gassville hired 49-year-old Jimmy William Cagle in May of 2021 to perform work for a new deck. Cagle allegedly presented a quote of $52,000 for the work and asked for a $20,000 deposit for material and other considerations, including subcontractors. The victims paid Cagle the $20,000 from their account.
Baxter County man arrested for stealing water
A Baxter County man has been arrested after tampering with a water meter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Northeast Public Water Authority (NPWA) stating a water meter had been tampered with, causing a large water leak. Employees stated...
