Homer Eldon Mitchell, 79, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Eldon was born on March 6, 1943, in Mitchell, Arkansas, to Homer and Velma Fountain Mitchell. He attended the Viola Schools in Arkansas and Haysville High School in Kansas. On January 16, 1965, he married Wanda (Smith) Alls in Hutchinson Kansas and together they had 2 sons, Destry and Dallas. Eldon was united in marriage to Patricia Earl on April 1, 1972, on Salt Spring Island in British Columbia, Canada. Eldon retired after serving 20 years in the United States Air Force. He then went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Eldon was best known for his love of nature and the outdoors. He was a farmer and created Mitchell Gardens, which was one of the first to introduce and provide organic produce to the area, primarily strawberries. His hobbies included playing pool at the Van Matre Senior Center and local pool rooms. As an avid fisherman he fully enjoyed the landscape provided from the lakes and rivers as a member of the Twin Lakes Walleye Club and kayak groups. He was actively on the board for the Hebron Community Cemetery Association.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO