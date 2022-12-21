Read full article on original website
Why Are Mainers Seeing Worms and Caterpillars in the Snow Right Now?
You'd think snow and winter would finally make some critter go away. I really don't really remember all these weird winter insect type creatures when I was young, like winter moths. Probably because I was completely unobservant to the world around me. If it didn't revolve around my Atari 2600, I probably did not pay much attention to it. But you'd think I would remember worms and caterpillars that survive in snow.
Do You Have Any Idea What Makes Tomorrow the Best Day Ever?
Ever since June, we've slowly been getting the shaft. Since the end of June, the days have quietly been getting shorter. That is until October, when the days got short real fast when we "fell back" after Daylight Saving Time. It's funny, when I was a kid, I never really totally noticed it. But when I got older, it almost became like a quiet obsession, sitting around dreading when the days would get shorter.
Frankie MacDonald Says A Very Wet Storm Is Coming On Friday
You might want to get those umbrellas ready to go on Friday!. You've heard Frankie featured regularly on the Z Morning Show with the storm updates he publishes on his YouTube channel. We like to follow him and let people in on his forecasts whenever Maine has any kind of storm on the way.
What Is This Animal Walking Through My Yard During the Night?
Having a security camera at your front door sure comes in handy. Ever since I installed a Nest cam at our front door, I'm always notified when someone drives in, delivers a package, or comes to the door to ring the bell. It also comes in handy for when your...
The Bangor Savings Bank ‘Christmas Kittens’ Ad Is 42 Years Old!
Happy Anniversary, to an iconic holiday tradition!. The Bangor Savings Bank "Christmas Kitten Commercial" is turning 42!! The ad featuring two playful kittens is a memory that everyone who grew up in Eastern Maine remembers fondly. The two kittens scurry under the Christmas tree, swat their paws at ornaments, tear open gift wrapping paper, and lap up the milk they spilt, while the music you couldn't help hum along to plays in the background.
A New Year’s Resolution You Might Actually Keep!
We've all made them and broken them, too; The dreaded New Year's Resolution!. A few years ago, frustrated with the typical "make and break" cycle, I started to think about the "why" behind the idea of a resolution. From what I can tell, the point of a resolution is to...
