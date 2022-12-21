Ever since June, we've slowly been getting the shaft. Since the end of June, the days have quietly been getting shorter. That is until October, when the days got short real fast when we "fell back" after Daylight Saving Time. It's funny, when I was a kid, I never really totally noticed it. But when I got older, it almost became like a quiet obsession, sitting around dreading when the days would get shorter.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO