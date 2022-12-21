Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Family of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell blames political leaders for his killing
The family of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, the New Orleans-born comedian who was shot dead -- inadvertently, police suspect -- outside the Rouses grocery store in New Orleans' Central Business District, blamed political leaders Saturday for his killing. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Sherilyn...
stmarynow.com
MICHAEL LEE JENNINGS
Michael Lee Jennings, 64, a native and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence. Visitation and services were Monday at Jones Funeral Home. He is survived by three sons, Nicholas Levingston of Houston, Wayne Escort of Morgan City and Jacoby Jennings of Lafayette; daughters, Leslie Nixon of Houma, Vacherie August of White Castle and Pauline Jennings of Lafayette; four brothers, Johnel Jennings, Kevin Jennings, David Jennings and Bobby Jennings, all of Patterson; three sisters, Patricia Bridget, Kathy Jennings and Pam Simmons, all of Patterson; 28 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
A son's final tribute to his mom at Christmas
When your mother calls to tell you she needs to meet with you about end-of-life planning, you have two obligations: you go, and you listen. One of my mother’s directives gave me pause: she did not want an obituary written or published. The reasons why are hers alone, and that is enough for me. Several years and innumerable conversations following that meeting, Dr. Martha Vines Henderson of Baton Rouge died peacefully on December 20 at the age of 84. My brothers and I will honor her wishes.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
New Iberia home burns
New Iberia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire that took place Friday evening on Mixon Street.
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
brproud.com
Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today
It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Eater
The Saddest New Orleans Restaurant Closures of 2022
It was a pathbreaking year for restaurants in New Orleans, one that brought the arrival of genre-expanding renditions of Indian street food, Caribbean comfort food, Louisana-Creole classics, and more. As the year winds down, though, Eater New Orleans is taking a look back at the restaurants and bars that left the city’s culinary scene in 2022.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police report domestic abuse, DWI arrests
Morgan City police reported two arrests on domestic abuse-related charges over the weekend. Three more arrests resulted in drunken-driving charges. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 110 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Dylan D....
wbrz.com
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
brproud.com
Child dies Christmas Day after being rescued from pond in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge emergency services rendered aid to a child who was rescued from a pond on Christmas Eve. The Central Fire Department says multiple agencies were out in Central searching for a young child after they were reported missing. The fire department says the child was located unconscious in the water. Firefighters went into the river and extricated the patient. Crews began all life-saving efforts while getting the patient out to emergency services for further treatment.
Louisiana man dies in head-on crash
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA
The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays
BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Transportation making changes to deadly intersection after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A dangerous and deadly intersection in Lafourche parish will change after a WDSU investigation. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they are making safety changes after five people died at the intersection in one year. While parish leaders wait, they said they are...
Comments / 0