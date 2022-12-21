ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

MICHAEL LEE JENNINGS

Michael Lee Jennings, 64, a native and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence. Visitation and services were Monday at Jones Funeral Home. He is survived by three sons, Nicholas Levingston of Houston, Wayne Escort of Morgan City and Jacoby Jennings of Lafayette; daughters, Leslie Nixon of Houma, Vacherie August of White Castle and Pauline Jennings of Lafayette; four brothers, Johnel Jennings, Kevin Jennings, David Jennings and Bobby Jennings, all of Patterson; three sisters, Patricia Bridget, Kathy Jennings and Pam Simmons, all of Patterson; 28 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
PATTERSON, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

A son's final tribute to his mom at Christmas

When your mother calls to tell you she needs to meet with you about end-of-life planning, you have two obligations: you go, and you listen. One of my mother’s directives gave me pause: she did not want an obituary written or published. The reasons why are hers alone, and that is enough for me. Several years and innumerable conversations following that meeting, Dr. Martha Vines Henderson of Baton Rouge died peacefully on December 20 at the age of 84. My brothers and I will honor her wishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today

It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

The Saddest New Orleans Restaurant Closures of 2022

It was a pathbreaking year for restaurants in New Orleans, one that brought the arrival of genre-expanding renditions of Indian street food, Caribbean comfort food, Louisana-Creole classics, and more. As the year winds down, though, Eater New Orleans is taking a look back at the restaurants and bars that left the city’s culinary scene in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police report domestic abuse, DWI arrests

Morgan City police reported two arrests on domestic abuse-related charges over the weekend. Three more arrests resulted in drunken-driving charges. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 110 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Dylan D....
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Child dies Christmas Day after being rescued from pond in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge emergency services rendered aid to a child who was rescued from a pond on Christmas Eve. The Central Fire Department says multiple agencies were out in Central searching for a young child after they were reported missing. The fire department says the child was located unconscious in the water. Firefighters went into the river and extricated the patient. Crews began all life-saving efforts while getting the patient out to emergency services for further treatment.
CENTRAL, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man dies in head-on crash

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays

BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
BATON ROUGE, LA

