Mount Healthy, OH

WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5

West Chester firefighters respond to smoking HVAC unit

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester firefighters responded to Tylersville Road for reports of a structure fire that was ultimately revealed to be an HVAC issue, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews were called to the Chesterwood...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire ﻿reported in Finneytown on Grenada Drive

CINCINNATI — Vehicle fire reported in Finneytown on Grenada Drive . Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5

Firefighters respond to house fire in Mt. Healthy

Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Mount Healthy overnight. The fire broke out around midnight 0n Elizabeth Street near Adams Road. WLWT was told that everyone was able to make it out of the house. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WLWT 5

Drivers battling road conditions in Kentucky

RICHWOOD, Ky. — The snowfall may be over, but the temperatures remain very frigid. This weekend, drivers are dealing with backups in Kentucky trying to get home for the holidays. "I've moved up, you know, few miles. We've gotten to move a few miles here and there, but we...
RICHWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Duke Energy asks customers to voluntarily comply with regional grid operator’s request for conservation

PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories have asked for voluntary energy conservation from their member utilities, including Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, during this extreme weather. According to a release, Midwest power supplies are tight...
KENTUCKY STATE

