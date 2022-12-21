Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road and Chesswood Drive in Colerain
WHITE OAK, Ohio — Crews are responded to a report of a crash on West Galbraith Road and Chesswood Drive in White Oak,.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Hamilton Cleves Road in Whitewater Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Hamilton Cleves Road in Whitewater Township, lanes are blocked.
WLWT 5
West Chester firefighters respond to smoking HVAC unit
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester firefighters responded to Tylersville Road for reports of a structure fire that was ultimately revealed to be an HVAC issue, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews were called to the Chesterwood
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported in Finneytown on Grenada Drive
CINCINNATI — Vehicle fire reported in Finneytown on Grenada Drive . Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on train tracks near U.S. Route 50 in Whitewater Township
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on train tracks near U.S. Route 50 in Whitewater Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
WLWT 5
Firefighters respond to house fire in Mt. Healthy
Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Mount Healthy overnight. The fire broke out around midnight 0n Elizabeth Street near Adams Road. WLWT was told that everyone was able to make it out of the house. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
WLWT 5
Police: Man accused of shooting wife, later shooting at deputy in southeast Indiana
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting involving a deputy in southeast Indiana Friday. It happened early Friday morning when Indiana State Police said Franklin County Deputy Arin Bowers responded to the area of State Route 1 and U.S. 52 for a report of a man walking while holding a young child.
WLWT 5
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating quadruple fatal crash in Franklin Township
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred on Saturday morning. According to officials, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near mile post 97. The crash resulted in four fatalities. Troopers said a 2011
WLWT 5
Drivers battling road conditions in Kentucky
RICHWOOD, Ky. — The snowfall may be over, but the temperatures remain very frigid. This weekend, drivers are dealing with backups in Kentucky trying to get home for the holidays. "I've moved up, you know, few miles. We've gotten to move a few miles here and there, but we
WLWT 5
Duke Energy asks customers to voluntarily comply with regional grid operator’s request for conservation
PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy's Ohio and Kentucky service territories have asked for voluntary energy conservation from their member utilities, including Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, during this extreme weather. According to a release, Midwest power supplies are tight
WLWT 5
Who will replace Joe Deters? A look at the timeline to appoint a new prosecutor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Calling all Republicans. If you want to replace Joe Deters as county prosecutor, you have until the end of the week to let the Republican Party Central Committee know. Now that Governor Mike DeWine has named Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court, the longtime law-and-order
