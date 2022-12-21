Read full article on original website
KU players ‘excited and determined’ to make a statement in the Liberty Bowl
Cobee Bryant called his shot early this season and followed through. Now, ahead of Kansas football’s game against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl, the sophomore cornerback is calling his shot again. Prior to KU’s game against West Virginia in Week 2, Bryant said KU wanted to “shock” the world...
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
Lance Leipold talks Jason Bean's status for next season, if KU will look for a high school quarterback in '23
The Kansas football quarterback room is in an interesting spot as the New Year comes around. The Jayhawks have a star quarterback in Jalon Daniels, who took college football by storm in September and led KU to its best start in over a decade. Behind him, KU has a rising redshirt sophomore in Ben Easters and a rising redshirt freshman Ethan Vasko. But there are two quarterback dominoes that remained heading into National Signing Day week and both appear to have fallen or are in the process of falling.
