Mass. woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend with antifreeze chemical
A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday. Judy Church, 64, of Salisbury, is charged in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex...
Duxbury Christmas Day chimney fire under investigation
A chimney fire that broke out in a Duxbury home on Christmas Day is under investigation. But it appears that closed dampers in the fireplace caused the incident, Capt. Doug Cunningham told MassLive Monday morning. The Duxbury Fire Department posted about the house fire at around 12:20 p.m. on Christmas...
Salisbury woman Judy Church accused of poisoning boyfriend, killing him
Editor’s note: Leroy Fowler’s age has been corrected to reflect the fact that he was 55 years old. A Salisbury woman who was charged this week with murder is accused of killing her boyfriend by poisoning him with a fluid commonly used in antifreeze, news outlets reported. Prosecutors...
18 malnourished dogs rescued from Malden home
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVDEDHAM - Eighteen malnourished dogs were rescued from a Malden home. Animal Rescue League officers have been working on this case for year. They are calling it an illegal kennel. "We firmly believe had we not gotten to these dogs at this time, the Animal Rescue League and myself would have found some dogs pretty near death," said Malden Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins. Police were never allowed to enter the home until they got a notice of violations, allowing a vet to get in. "The dogs were in starvation mode, just three of them,...
Boston 18-year-old Michael Collins, Jr. identified as man shot, killed Friday
An 18-year-old Boston man has been identified by police as the person shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood late Friday night, officials said. Michael Collins, Jr., a Dorchester resident, was shot around 11:15 p.m. Friday on the corner of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, according to the Boston Police Department.
‘We needed a Christmas miracle’: Burst pipe ruins holiday meal in Lynn, report says
It was supposed to be a relaxing way to end the holiday; instead, a Lynn family experienced gushing water and frigid cold as a burst pipe flooded their third-floor apartment, according to WCVB. Family member John Silver described the leak at Caggiano Plaza in Lynn as sounding like a firehose....
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
Lowell Gives Christmas Back To Family Who Lost Everything In Cat-Related Fire
Even Christmas presents were not safe from a blaze that likely started when a Lowell family cat knocked over a Christmas tree, sending the tree into the fireplace and the home up in flames.Desirea Jackman was at their home in Lowell with 3-year-old daughter Nevia when the fire broke out on Wednesda…
GoFundMe raises money for Landen Gibson after serious car crash injury
A GoFundMe is raising money for a single mother helping to take care of her 17-year-old after he was paralyzed in a car crash earlier this month. “By the grace of God he is still with us,” the GoFundMe reads. “However, he has suffered a serious life threatening spinal cord injury and is currently undergoing a 6-8 hour surgery.”
18-year-old man accused of trying to rape woman near Wollaston MBTA station
Editor’s note: This article contains references to sexual assault. An 18-year-old man is accused of trying to rape woman near the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy early Friday, according to authorities. Gustavo Woodward of Boston was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit rape and indecent assault...
Salisbury, MA Woman Poisoned Boyfriend with Ethylene glycol – Cops
A Salisbury woman was charged Thursday with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a compound found in anti-freeze and brake fluid. The Essex County Attorney's Office said Judy Church, 64, called police to her home Nov. 11 around 8 p.m. First responders found Leroy Fowler in "obvious medical distress" and took him to Anna Jacques Hospital. He was taken to two other hospitals for treatment of poisoning from ethylene glycol and died Nov. 13 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
Boston fire leaves one person dead, two others in critical condition
A fire in Boston early Saturday left one person dead and two others in critical condition, Boston 25 News first reported. Authorities responded shortly before 4:20 a.m. to the fire at 314 Warren St. in Roxbury, which is listed as a multi-family apartment building, Sgt. John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesperson, told MassLive. One person died, and two others are in critical condition, according to Boston 25.
3 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Plymouth
Three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Plymouth on Friday, authorities said. Police and firefighters responded to the crash on South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving injuries and an airbag being deployed, according to a statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley.
Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
6 attacked by dog at pet care clinic in New Hampshire
Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a pet care clinic. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
One dead, two critically hurt after fire in Boston
BOSTON — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a fire early Christmas Eve morning in Roxbury. Boston Fire officials told Boston 25 News firefighters were called to a three-story brownstone on Warren St. around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, flames were...
Man dead after shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in the city's Dorchester neighborhood that left a man dead. Police said they were notified about the shooting, which happened near the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, shortly before 11:20 p.m. Friday.
Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road
WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
Man charged in Fall River shots fired incident
Police have arrested a Fall River man accused of firing a gun near a public intersection last month.
