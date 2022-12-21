Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks at Guaranteed Rate Bowl Media Day
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell spoke with the media ahead of Tuesday's Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State.
Tale of the Tape: Breaking down Alabama's potential defensive strategy against Kansas State
In the previous version of Tale of the Tape, we broke down what Alabama may do against Kansas State when they are on offense. With a dominant attack led by Heisman Trophy.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0