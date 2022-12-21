2022 UC Football National Signing Day Tracker

The Bearcats are adding a lot of talent on National Signing Day.

CINCINNATI — UC football is ready to roll for National Signing Day!

Check back here all day long for updates on 2023 signees from the Bearcats class. Cincinnati has lost double-digit recruits in recent weeks following the shift from Luke Fickell to Scott Satterfield.

What was once a top-25 class—is now hovering around the 80s with nine commits remaining (and a surprise flip...).

Across the major recruiting services, Cincinnati has fallen hard from it's top 25 ranking in November (as of Dec. 21): On3 (69th) , Rivals (88th) , and 247Sports (81st ) .

That leaves UC with an average spot of 79.3 nationally. One silver lining is they have the sixth-best average player rating among Big 12 teams according to 247Sports.

*all signees are under the Emory Jones transfer news.

UC has landed another transfer in quarterback Emory Jones.

Jones played at Florida from 2018-21 and then transferred to Arizona State last season. He is a veteran, dual-threat quarterback that should have a great chance to start in Scott Satterfield's system.

Jones threw for 1,533 yards, 7 TDs, and 4 INTs across eight games last season for the Sun Devils. He has 294 career carries for 4.4 yards per tote across four seasons.

He is entering his final year of eligibility, after being benched at ASU last season following a 15-14 loss to Stanford on Oct. 22. Jones struggled in the ASU system (50 QBR, 85th nationally) and had to deal with multiple play callers, along with a coaching change.

Still, He has the raw talent and foot speed to thrive in the open big 12 game. Plus, he enters a stable situation at Cincinnati, unlike the one in Tempe.

UC rounded out it's National Signing Day with a signed NLI from three-star edge rusher Kamari Burns.

According to On3 consensus , Burns is the 682nd-ranked player in the 2023 class and the 71st-ranked defensive lineman.

Burns committed back in early-June.

UC has some much-needed receiver talent on the way in the 2023 class. Three-star WR Barry Jackson has flipped from Nebraska to Cincinnati late on Signing Day.

According to 247Sports Composite , Jackson is the 580th-ranked recruit nationally and the 83rd-rated wide receiver. He committed to Nebraska in July, but took a visit to Lousiville in June.

He then visited UC on Dec. 12 and the wheels were in motion.

Jackson clearly still had a good feeling about Satterfield's pitch and flipped upon Matt Rhule taking over at Nebraska.

UC signed it's lone running back in the class, Manny Covey.

According to On3 , Covey is the 639th-ranked player nationally and the 54th-ranked running back.

He committed in early-june and is a nice receiving option that could thrive in Scott Satterfield's outside zone running scheme.

Cincinnati retained 2023 three-star offensive lineman Josh Gregory on Signing Day.

According to 247Sports composite , Gregory is the 1,047th-ranked player nationally and the 84th-ranked offensive tackle. He was a potential Wisconsin flip for Luke Fickell after visiting Madison this past weekend, but UC got it done. Gregory was a part of the big summer wave of commitments a few months ago.

Penn transfer offensive lineman Trevor Radosevic is playing for the Bearcats in 2023.

He was a versatile player for the Quakers, earning All-Ivy League honors the last two seasons. UC flipped him from Colorado State in this transfer cycle. Learn more in our portal tracker .

Louisville transfer Luke Kandra has signed to play for UC.

Kandra redshirted his freshman year and then played in 16 games over the past two seasons for Louisville. He has three years of eligibility remaining to play for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati offered the Elder graduate when he was a Panther in 2019.

Kandra was rated a composite three-star recruit in high school and ranked 636th in the 2020 class. He operated at left guard for Louisville this season.

Three-star 2023 wide receiver Ty Perkins has signed with the Bearcats.

According to On3 consensus , Perkins is the 1,049th-ranked player in the class and the 157th-ranked wide receiver. The Ironton High School deep threat committed to UC back in June. Read more about his game here .

UC's top recruit in the 2023 class has signed. Four-star quarterback Brady Drogosh is a Bearcat.

According to 247Sports Composite , Drogosh was the 724th-ranked recruit in the 2023 class and the 37th-ranked quarterback when he committed on May 2, but he has shot up since. He now sits at No. 316 overall and No. 19 among QBs.

UC landed it's first offensive line signing of the day in three-star guard Evan Tengesdahl.

According to 247Sports , he is 776th overall and the 61st-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country.

Tengesdahl has slipped a bit in the rankings since committing to UC last December .

The Bearcats' first four-star commit in this class has signed.

Linebacker Trevor Carter put pen to paper on National Signing Day.

Carter is a four-star on 247Sports , but a three-star composite recruit ranked 438th nationally and 36th among linebackers. Read more about his commitment here .

Three-star 2023 safety Jayden Davis is in the fold.

The Bearcats flipped him from Lousiville earlier this month. According to 247Sports Composite , Davis is the 480th-ranked player nationally and the 46th-ranked safety. On3 has him ranked as a four-star talent and the 28th-best safety.

Three-star cornerback Rayquan Adkins is now a UC football player.

Cincinnati has flipped him from Lousiville.

According to 247Sports Composite , Adkins is the 874th-ranked player nationally and the 86th-ranked cornerback. He gives UC its 10th commit in this class and is a nice steal from Louisville for the Bearcats.

Three-star defensive end Brian Simms III is ready to be a Bearcat.

According to 247Sports Composite , Simms is the 915th-ranked player nationally and the 101st-ranked defensive lineman.

Lousiville transfer linebacker Dorian Jones became the first player to sign on Wednesday.

He was an impact depth piece for Louisville last season and should be an instant contributor as he transfers into the same system he learned at UofL.

UC's Ivan Pace Jr., Mason Fletcher, Dontay Corleone Named AP All-Americans

