Dublin Coffman girls basketball uses big fourth quarter to down Marysville, 67-58

The Shamrocks used a 13-5 run down the stretch to pull out the win

DUBLIN,Ohio - Dublin Coffman girls basketball coach Adam Banks was anxious to see how his team would respond after squandering a 15-point lead and falling behind Marysville by a point with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After Ava Wilkerson drilled a 3-pointer to give the Monarchs their first lead of the second half, Banks quickly called a timeout and challenged his athletes to execute their offense with more composure and to pick up their defensive intensity.

Playing in their home gymnasium on Tuesday, the Shamrocks responded well to that challenge, as they outscored Marysville 13-5 down the stretch en route to earning a 67-58 victory over the previously unbeaten Monarchs.

“(Marysville) Coach (Klarke) Ransome does a great job and Marysville made us uncomfortable with their defense and we turned it over too much in the third quarter,” said Banks, whose squad improved to 5-2 overall. “We have basically a whole new team this year, with (senior wing) Tessa Grady being the only one who was playing for us at the end of last season, and four players who transferred in this season, so we’re still finding our chemistry.

“When Marysville took the lead late in the game, we had to figure out whether we were going to quit or rise up to the challenge. I’m happy that we found our composure and responded positively to that challenge tonight.”

Coffman senior guard Jenna Kopyar , who missed the second half of last season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament, scored a game-high 19 points, and had six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Kopyar, who made five of her nine 3-point attempts, scored 14 points in the first half alone, including a long 3-pointer that put the Shamrocks ahead 40-29 at halftime.

Coffman has won five consecutive games after opening its season with two losses.

“This was a good game for us, because we had to learn how to play from behind after giving up the lead in the second half,” Kopyar said. “Toughness has been a theme all year, because we let teams walk on us in those first two games. But we’ve changed and grown in our toughness and we handled it well tonight.”

Grady scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer that gave Coffman a 56-54 lead, after Wilkerson’s 3-pointer had given Marysville its first and only lead of the second half.

“We made a lot of in-game adjustments in a great, hostile environment,” Grady said. “We’re starting to come together and play more as a team to show we’re Dublin Coffman.”

Junior guard Gwen Jenkins scored 11 points, including a 3-pointer that put Coffman ahead for good, 59-56, with four minutes left.

Junior wing Avery Mather also had eight assists, five points and five rebounds.

And Keiryn McGuff scored 13 points, including two free throws that made it 61-56 with 3:01 remaining, as the Shamrocks gradually snuffed out Marysville’s comeback attempt.

Jenkins transferred from Hilliard Davidson, McGuff transferred from The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, and Avery Mather and her twin sister, Peyton, transferred from Cincinnati Sycamore this season.

“We have great chemistry off the court, but sometimes we’ve struggled with our chemistry on the court as we learn to play together,” McGuff said. “We had a lack of focus, defensively, in the third quarter. But after we fell behind, we decided we weren’t going to give up any more easy points and that we were going to take better care of the ball.”

Banks credited his entire roster for helping to topple Marysville, which dropped to 9-1 overall.

“We had four players in double figures and we’re at our best when we have all of our athletes contributing in different aspects,” Banks said. “Ella Krumpark had a big shot in the fourth quarter. Addison McGrath had two big free throws at the end of the first half. Ava Collins did a great job of controlling the ball and the tempo of the game. Peyton Mather put pressure on (Marysville junior) JoJo Eberhart, who is a great player.

“Marysville runs a lot of good motion with their offense, and Layla Miles, Grace Patterson and Katie Rudd (simulated) their offense well on our scout team so we were be better prepared for this game.”

Wilkerson scored a team-high 16 points, making a 3-pointer in each quarter, to keep Marysville in the game after the Monarchs fell behind 25-10 late in the first quarter.

Leah Brown and Addy Tweed each scored 12 points for the Monarchs, while Eberhart (nine), Ava Krutowskis (five), Cam Lee (two) and Gab Lee (two) rounded out their scoring.

“We’re deep,” Ransome said. “You can’t just key on taking away one player. When we execute, we’re going to score the basketball.”

The Monarchs got back into the game by forcing seven turnovers and outscoring Coffman 16-8 in the third quarter, to pull within 48-45 heading into the final eight minutes.

“We normally press more, but we didn’t get much out of it tonight, so we locked in with our half-court defense,” Ransome said. “We continued to guard and compete. We made a run to get back in it, but we ran out of steam a little bit after we took the lead, and then they took it back.”