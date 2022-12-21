"I can't deny it": Shakhtar director admits Arsenal are chasing Mykhaylo Mudryk

Shakhtar Donetsk director Carlo Nicolini has admitted to interest from Arsenal for Mykhaylo Mudryk, but says no official bids have been submitted yet.

Mudryk has been linked with the Gunner s after an impressive start to the season in which he’s shone on the Champions League stage.

Deputy sporting director Nicolini addressed the speculation in an interview with TV Play and appeared to rule out a move to Serie A in a boost to the Gunners’ hopes.

“Mudryk has received the message, like all the other players, to show up for the training camp in Antalya on January 9,” Nicolini said.

“Arsenal's interest is there; I can't deny it. However, today he is called up for the first training camp which runs from January 9 to February 9, then in Warsaw we will prepare for the next European games.

“Many clubs have taken an indirect interest in Mudryk, without an official offer. There have been a lot of phone calls.

“I believe that today the Italian teams find it difficult to take a profile like this, both for what it is worth and for the lack of courage in investing in such a profile.”

The 21-year-old netted three goals and set up another two in the Champions League group stage as Shakhtar finished third in their group, behind Real Madrid and RB Leipzig but ahead of Celtic.

Mudryk has a contract until 2026 with the Ukrainian club and is valued by Transfermarkt at £35 million.

More Arsenal stories

Reports suggest Arsenal are now at the front of the queue for Joao Felix , who could leave Atletico Madrid in January.

The Gunners, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been strongly linked with Yunus Musah, who impressed for the USA at World Cup 2022.

Barcelona are said to be keeping tabs on Gabriel Martinelli , who will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season.