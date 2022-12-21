ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska’s nitrate problem is serious, experts say. Can we solve it?

Pretend for a moment that Nebraska somehow halted all use of nitrogen fertilizer — not a single speck more on our lawns, golf courses and corn fields. That’s because, experts say, generations of corn growing, feedlot runoff and oft-unwitting nitrogen overuse has left a legacy of nitrate, creeping slowly downward towards our water supply.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $114,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty; White Balls: four, ten) (nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy