Norman, OK

OU bans TikTok app on campus networks

KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma will be banning the use of the social media app TikTok for students and staff, according to a FOX News report.

In an email sent to students and faculty on Tuesday, the university said it would be limiting access from the app as a result of Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order banning TikTok on state devices.

“In compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 2022-33, effective immediately, no University employee or student shall access the TikTok application or website on University-owned or operated devices, including OU wired and wireless networks,” David Horton, the Chief Information Officer and Senior Associate Vice President, wrote in the letter sent to students on Dec. 20.

“As a result of the Executive Order, access to the TikTok platform will be blocked and cannot be accessed from the campus network,” the letter continued. “University-administered TikTok accounts must be deleted, and alternate social media platforms utilized in their place.”

Northeastern State University in Tahlequah also implemented similar measures once Stitt’s executive order was announced.

TikTok is owned and operated by the Chinese company ByteDance.

