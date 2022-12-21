ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
9NEWS

Denver records coldest temperature since 1990

DENVER — The temperature in Denver dropped to 24 degrees below zero Fahrenheit early Thursday. That is the coldest official temperature in Denver since Dec. 22, 1990, exactly 32 years ago. The frigid observation was recorded at the city's official weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA). Denver also...
9NEWS

Ski areas prepare for bitter cold and wind

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — At Loveland Ski Area, assistant patrol director Tanner Franti said they’re used to working when the weather gets extremely cold. “Even in single digits or negative temperatures, we’ll get some winds that will make that wind chill factor approaching 20-30 below sometimes,” Franti said.
CBS Denver

Artic air arrives in Colorado as temperature continue to drop

The much anticipated Arctic air has arrived in Colorado. Denver International Airport went from 42 degrees at 4:00 pm and dropped to 5 degrees by 5:00 p.m. That is a 37-degree drop in an hour. By about 5:40 p.m., DIA was at zero degrees. Many areas in northern Colorado experienced a similar drastic drop in temperature. Wind chill warnings will be in place through 11:00 a.m. Friday for this bitter cold that is settling in and will stick with us through the late morning.Snow will be fast and furious, and quickly gone. Most of the snow will be wrapped up before...
KRDO News Channel 13

Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency

It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
9NEWS

Will this be one of Denver's top temperature drops of all time?

DENVER — Sure, Colorado is no stranger to wild temperature swings. But the powerful cold front moving through on Wednesday could lead to some of Denver's top one or two-day temperature drops on record. Denver hit a high of 51° on Wednesday afternoon, just before a powerful cold front...
9NEWS

9NEWS

