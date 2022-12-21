Read full article on original website
Two winter weather systems to arrive in Utah this week
PARK CITY, Utah — Two winter weather systems will be making their way through Utah this week, potentially bringing several inches of snow to Park City. According to the Salt […]
Denver closes emergency warming centers, continues normal shelter operations
DENVER — As Denver's temperatures continue to climb, the city has closed its emergency warming centers but will keep its emergency shelters open to incoming migrants, according to a news release. Denver's temperatures are expected to rise back up into the 50s over the next few days, with a...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
Dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas last weekend. None of them involved an emergency. But each of them took time to sort out. If the skier did not answer a...
Denver records coldest temperature since 1990
DENVER — The temperature in Denver dropped to 24 degrees below zero Fahrenheit early Thursday. That is the coldest official temperature in Denver since Dec. 22, 1990, exactly 32 years ago. The frigid observation was recorded at the city's official weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA). Denver also...
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
Ski areas prepare for bitter cold and wind
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — At Loveland Ski Area, assistant patrol director Tanner Franti said they’re used to working when the weather gets extremely cold. “Even in single digits or negative temperatures, we’ll get some winds that will make that wind chill factor approaching 20-30 below sometimes,” Franti said.
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
Temperature in Wyoming drops 40 degrees in a half hour as wind chills freeze US, break records
Temperatures in parts of Wyoming and Colorado saw record-breaking drops in less than an hour as an Arctic chill grips large swathes of the U.S. ahead of Christmas.
You can visit the North Pole without leaving Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Santa’s Workshop is hidden in the foothills outside of Colorado Springs. Peeking above the trees at the base of Pikes Peak along U.S. 24 is a Christmas-themed amusement park and village that has been attracting families for more than 65 years. The North...
-60° wind chills to continue: What to expect in hours to come in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:. Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere. Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to...
Artic air arrives in Colorado as temperature continue to drop
The much anticipated Arctic air has arrived in Colorado. Denver International Airport went from 42 degrees at 4:00 pm and dropped to 5 degrees by 5:00 p.m. That is a 37-degree drop in an hour. By about 5:40 p.m., DIA was at zero degrees. Many areas in northern Colorado experienced a similar drastic drop in temperature. Wind chill warnings will be in place through 11:00 a.m. Friday for this bitter cold that is settling in and will stick with us through the late morning.Snow will be fast and furious, and quickly gone. Most of the snow will be wrapped up before...
Temperatures plummet, snow piles up In Loveland
Loveland residents prepared and braced for a storm that hit the area just days before the Christmas holiday.
Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency
It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
NWS map shows life-threatening wind chills around Colorado – and they're shocking
As predicted, wind chills in Colorado got lower than -50 degrees Fahrenheit, spotted at least as low as -54 degrees in the northeast corner of the state on a map published by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning. Seen above, the map shows wind chill temperatures in the -30s...
Here's the coldest wind chill temperature recorded so far in the Colorado cold snap
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest wind chill reading that was observed so far this morning was measured in Sedgwick County – negative 54 degrees near the tiny town of Ovid. This 300-person town is located in the northeast corner of the state. The measurement was taken at 8:18 AM.
Will this be one of Denver's top temperature drops of all time?
DENVER — Sure, Colorado is no stranger to wild temperature swings. But the powerful cold front moving through on Wednesday could lead to some of Denver's top one or two-day temperature drops on record. Denver hit a high of 51° on Wednesday afternoon, just before a powerful cold front...
