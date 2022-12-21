Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan rents jumped 8% this year. How will they change in 2023?
Rent prices took off this year. Michigan’s rent climbed more than 8% from November to November making the median price $1,321 a month. But recent data from Rent.com shows this growth is starting to slow as the year ends. Prices nationally dipped in September and October after months of...
10 ways Michigan’s shift in power could advance Ann Arbor’s agenda
ANN ARBOR, MI — With Democrats controlling both the Michigan Legislature and governor’s office for the first time in four decades come January, Ann Arbor officials are eyeing it as a big opportunity to make progress on city goals. Ann Arbor’s legislative priorities for many years have been...
Online poker players in Michigan, New Jersey will be able to compete starting Jan. 1
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against each other starting Jan. 1 as a long-sought effort by gambling companies and their regulators to expand interstate play takes effect. PokerStars will combine player pools in the two states.
Warm-up coming, but it won’t be a dry one; Look at Pacific Ocean packed with storms
We are now going into a major weather pattern change. The warmth will be brought by several storm systems where Michigan should be on the warm side of the storms. Look at the Pacific Ocean. This current satellite animation shows us clearly there are numerous storms stretched across the Pacific. I count six individual storm systems in this satellite sector.
See how much money your Michigan city has borrowed for water loans
Michigan’s communities have borrowed $7.3 billion from the state since 1989 to improve water systems, according to a new dashboard from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). EGLE has an interactive map to show where the loans have been awarded. While metro Detroit has the...
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
For the second time since 1900, Michigan had more deaths than births
Every year from 1900 to 2019, Michigan had more births than deaths – that includes the Great Depression, both world wars and the years post-Baby Boomer. But in both 2020 and 2021, Michigan has lost more of its residents to death than it gained via births, per new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Keweenaw forest protection effort lands full $5M recommendation
LANSING – A large swath of Northwoods near the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula is another step closer to being protected forever from future development and preserved as a critical carbon sink deep into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula wilderness. The largest land purchase recommendation from the Michigan Natural Resources...
At least 34 dead in bitterly cold storm that caused destruction, gridlock across US
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads.
Dems see EITC, housing as 2023 priorities; Prop 1, 2 and 3 take effect: The week in Michigan politics
If you haven’t had someone say it to you yet: Merry Christmas, folks. And if that’s because of religious reasons: Happy holidays!. Doubly so from me, if you’re choosing to spend your morning catching up on the latest political news out of Michigan. Hopefully you had a...
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Station Grill is touted as ‘Muskegon’s favorite burger destination’
MUSKEGON, MI - The Station Grill has been a staple in the Muskegon community since it first opened in 1972, growing in popularity for its mouthwatering burgers and wings. Owner Chris Meyers and his wife Kelly took over the business, 910 W Broadway Ave. in Muskegon, from his parents in 1998.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Festive Reindeer Roll from Blossoms Japanese Express
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Blossoms Japanese Express has a festive Reindeer Roll among its latest specials. The Reindeer Roll is filled with shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese and topped with shredded imitation crab, green onion, hot sauce and wasabi mayo. Blossoms Japanese Express opened in March at 2461...
Powerball results for 12/24/22; jackpot worth $194 million
LANSING, MI – There was no winner of the $194 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Dec. 24. That means the drawing on Monday, Dec. 26 will be worth $201 million with a cash option of $105 million. The Powerball Numbers (white) for Dec. 24: 17-37-46-54-67.
Christmas Eve tragedy: Bell to ring for Michigan’s 1913 Italian Hall disaster
CALUMET, MI - When you first hear the details of the 1913 Italian Hall Disaster, the tragedy seems too terrible to be real. Imagine a crowded Christmas Eve party inside a large social hall at the heart of the Upper Peninsula’s Copper Country. Most of the guests are union miners’ families, glad for some holiday cheer because they’re five months into a labor strike.
Mega Millions results for 12/23/22; did anyone win the $510 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from the grand prize and two players won $1 million, but there was no winner of the $510 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday Dec. 23. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 27...
BIG weather flip-flop coming; Beach party theme for New Year’s Eve Party?
With the weather we have now you probably won’t believe what’s coming. Everything is pointing toward a dramatic turn-around to much warmer weather. Some forecast data even shows this warm-up won’t be just a one-day bask. Here is the temperature anomaly forecast at 5,000 feet up in...
Michigan Congressman Fred Upton served with 7 presidents. Here’s what he thinks of each.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI - U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, served with seven presidents during his 36 years in Congress. Michigan’s longest-serving congressman has fond words for six of them. And it’s a Democratic president who the Republican credits for helping with his biggest career achievement. Upton, who...
Woman, 82, dies of cold exposure while walking dog outside assisted-living facility in Michigan
CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Extreme cold exposure is believed to have led to the death of an 82-year-old Bath Township woman who was found laying in the snow Friday morning, police said. At about 7:10 a.m. Dec. 23, Bath Township police and firefighters responded to a “priority one” cold exposure...
MLive
57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0